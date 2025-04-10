What's new in My Team in EA Sports F1 25? First features officially revealed

The first features of the upcoming EA Sports F1 25 game have been officially shared and My Team is receiving a complete overhaul.

My Team 2.0 is a completely new direction for the game mode and has been given its biggest overhaul since it was first introduced in F1 2020.

Unlike previous games where players juggled the roles of driver and owner, My Team 2.0 sees players take on a more authentic, management-focused role.

As well as handling the day-to-day running of the facilities that make an F1 team tick, team owners will have to recruit and manage a pair of drivers to represent their team. During race weekends, players will be given the choice of which driver they would like to race as.

Players can choose which driver to race as over Grand Prix weekends in My Team / Screenshot from EA

Three different key facilities have been introduced and each one has a unique responsibility.

There's engineering where research and development have been split for the first time and players will have to balance cost, development timings and sometimes one driver over another.

Personnel introduces a dynamic driver contract system where owners can meet a number of drivers face-to-face to discuss deals but leaked conversations can sabotage deals. Workforce must be managed too.

There's corporate as well which centralises financial strategy where players have to manage seasonal spending.

Research and development have been split for the first time / Screenshot from EA

My Team 2.0 also has a new Team HQ, an evolving space that will grow in scale, population, activity, as the owner builds their team's staff and reputation.

Players need to strategically decide how to expand their facilities and grow their team, completing upgrades and training courses that allow them to specialise their owner's skills.

There's a brand new Team HQ in EA Sports F1 25 / Screenshot from EA

Accolades are back in a bigger way in EA Sports F1 25. They were first introduced in Driver Career and are now integrated into My Team.

Earning accolades and outperforming rival teams boosts a team's fan rating, unlocking valuable perks, new sponsorship opportunities and the chance to sign more prestigious drivers.

There are also significant updates to icons which allow AI teams to recruit them for the first time in both My Team and Driver Career modes, if the player wishes to do so.

Additionally, an 11th team can be added to the grid, either Braking Point's Konnersport or, for those who get the Iconic Edition before July 11, the APXGP team from the new F1 film, with its icons available in both game modes.

