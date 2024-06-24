Streamer beating Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree bosses with her mind

A streamer is sharing content of her playing through the Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree using nothing but her mind - and she's beating bosses using this method too.

Perrikaryal has been streaming Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay using a controller that connects at various points around her head that picks up what she's thinking.

This piece of technology basically means Perrikaryal has mapped her brainwaves to certain inputs and has trained her brain to work how she wants in accordance with this technology.

She emits 'brainwave events' that are captured by the headset which are then translated into actions in the game, such as attacks, dodging, moving or scrolling through menus.

Perrikaryal extensively shows in her videos how its all set up and how she's trained her brain as some viewers are skeptical about how it all works and if she's actually doing it with her brain.

After playing through Elden Ring using various different controller methods, Perrikaryal has returned to the brain controller and is playing through the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with it.

She recently beat her first boss and has also shared footage of her slaying her second since.

During these videos, she displays incredible concentration as one wrong thought could ruin what she's trying to achieve.

Perrikaryal has even previously streamed footage of her friends trying out the technology.

This is all the more impressive given Shadow of the Erdtree players have been stunned by just how difficult the game is, with a number of them even review bombing the game on Steam.

Bandai Namco, publishers of the game, has Tweeted a tip for those struggling.

