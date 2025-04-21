The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remastered game size has been 'revealed'

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivionremaster is becoming one of the most highly-anticipated game releases of the year, even though it’s yet to be officially confirmed – and now another leak has given us more info about the title.

In news which will come as a delight to fans of the original game, Oblivion Remastered will be a huge 120.94 GB on Steam.

In fact, according to renowned leaker XOXLEAK, the remaster will be 10 times the size of Skyrim.

The much-loved Oblivion was released back in 2006 and is an action role-playing game that is available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. A remake has been rumoured since it was first mentioned by someone claiming to be a developer in 2023.

The rumoured huge size of the game means that there would be major improvements to the original, given that it was just 4.6 GB in size.

Meanwhile, despite the fact the game still hasn’t been confirmed by series creator Bethesda, new evidence has been uncovered which could give the strongest idea yet that the game is on its way.

A user on a Oblivion subreddit posted on Sunday April 20, pointing out that inputting a search term on the Bing search engine revealed listings for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered hosted on Virtuos’ website.

Previously, a major The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion leak recently appeared to confirm details of the game being remastered and not remade, upgrades over the original and which platforms it will be playable on.

