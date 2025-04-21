Gamers are desperate for more information about the heavily rumoured Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivionremaster – and now fans have discovered the firmest evidence yet that it’s coming soon.

The much-loved Oblivion was released back in 2006 and is an action role-playing game that is available on PS3, Xbox 360 and PC. A remake has been rumoured since it was first mentioned by someone claiming to be a developer in 2023.

Then, leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda revealed that a remake was in fact being developed, Video Games Chronicle ( VGC ) reported .

The game still hasn’t been confirmed by series creator Bethesda. However, new evidence has been uncovered which could give the strongest idea yet that the game is on its way.

A user on a Oblivion subreddit posted on Sunday April 20, pointing out that inputting a search term on the Bing search engine revealed listings for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered hosted on Virtuos’ website.

As Dexerto reports, the links could be spotted by typing ‘oblivion site: https://www.virtuosgames.com ’ into Bing. The links reportedly return a 404 error message, but the fact they exist is being taken as a sign that something is indeed coming.

However, a remastered game has still yet to be confirmed by the makers of the game.

It comes after an insider has revealed a huge update on the potential release date for the rumoured remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and it matches up with what another leaker has claimed.

A leaker known as Detective Seeds said the remake will land the "week of April 21 after the ESO (Elder Scrolls Online) anniversary event ends" and they are "HIGHLY confident on dropping after event concludes as it is from more than one person".

Jeff Grubb, a reporter at Giant Bomb, has corroborated these claims and said a remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will indeed release some time the week of April 21.

Understandably, gamers are on high alert.

Meanwhile, a huge The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion leak was recently spotted online, seemingly confirming details of the game being remastered and not remade, upgrades over the original and which platforms it will be playable on.

Images were first posted on Resetera which appear to show screenshots of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered along with key information claimed to be from a Virtuous website, a company that's long been speculated to have been working on the project.

