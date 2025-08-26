Elon Musk ’s former business partner has revealed the two pieces of business advice he gained from working with him that everyone can learn from.

In 2023, Igor Babuschkin co-founded xAI with Musk, but earlier this month announced he was leaving the company to start his own venture in AI safety research.

In a post on X/Twitter, Babuschkin said : “Today was my last day at xAI, the company that I helped start with Elon Musk in 2023.

“I still remember the day I first met Elon. We talked for hours about AI and what the future might hold.”

Within the lengthy post, Babuschkin revealed what it was like to work with Musk and the two key business lessons he took from him.

The first, he said, was to “be fearless”.

He explained: “Be fearless in rolling up your sleeves to personally dig into technical problems”.

As an example, he noted how Musk worked in a very hands-on way when starting the company. He revealed that Musk flew to the datacenter and worked all night to fix issues.

The second lesson was to have a “sense of urgency”.

Babuschkin said he learned from Musk that businesspeople need to “have a maniacal sense of urgency”.

“xAI executes at ludicrous speed,” he wrote. “Industry veterans told us that building the Memphis supercluster in 120 days would be impossible. But we believed we could do the impossible.”

In response to his post, Musk thanked Babuschkin, writing: “Thanks for helping build @xAI! We wouldn’t be here without you.”

