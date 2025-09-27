Elon Musk has made a surprisingly honest admission online, admitting to posting “stupid” content that is sometimes confused for profound sentiment.

And, it looks like he may be playing with us all by including typos in the message itself.

The only thing people seemed to focus on were grammatical errors in his message about “stupid” posts, despite it racking up hundreds of thousands of likes.

Musk wrote: "Sometimes I say things so profound that people that it’s stupid.

"And sometimes I say things so stupid that people thinks it’s profound."

It’s not always the case that Musk is honest about the type of content he posts, which has included some pretty mindless stuff over the years - even if he is trolling us with this one.

One social media user replied: "I'm more concerned about you not spotting the error in your sentence."









Another said: "I had to read this three times before spotting either of the two typos."

However, plenty of people responded to the post, whichever way it was intended. Piers Morgan replied with five laughing crying emojis, while the post itself has racked up more than 325,000 times at the time of writing.

It comes as documents, released by democrats sitting on the House Oversight Committee in the US, saw Musk listed in files relating to Jeffrey Epstein as being a potential visitor to Epstein’s island, Little St James, on December 6, 2014 – six years after he became a listed sex offender.

His name appears on what appears to be Epstein’s daily schedule, with the entry saying: “Reminder: Elon Musk to island Dec.6 (is this still happening?)”

The inclusion of one’s name in the documents does not indicate wrongdoing.

In June, Musk indicated President Donald Trump should be impeached and claimed his administration was concealing information about Mr Trump’s association with Epstein.

He later appeared to have deleted posts about Epstein.

