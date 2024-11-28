Elon Musk claims he'll 'make games great again' with new AI game studio

Elon Musk says he is starting an AI video gaming studio that will “make games great again”.

Artificial intelligence is transforming our world, making its way into a number of industries, including gaming. Earlier this month, the world’s first fully AI game went live drawing a mixed reaction among gamers.

But, according to billionaire tech entrepreneur Musk, AI is what is going to revolutionize gaming.

On his platform X/Twitter, Musk responded to a user lamenting about the “manipulative [bulls***]” of game development, revealing his plans.

The person asked: “I don't understand how game developers and game journalism got so ideologically captured. Gamers have always been trolls, anti-greedy corporations, anti-bs.

“Gamers have always rejected dumb manipulative bs, and can tell when someone is an outsider poser. Why lean into the bs?”

Musk responded: “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!”

According to its website , xAI is a “company working on building artificial intelligence to accelerate human scientific discovery. We are guided by our mission to advance our collective understanding of the universe”.

Last month, Musk addressed similar ideas when asked by an audience member about whether he would consider getting into the gaming industry.

“If there’s one thing I could say that would be a fun thing to do, it would be to start a gaming studio. I do actually intrinsically love video games.

“If you apply AI to video games, you could really make some incredible video games.”

Musk also claimed that “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) and the woke mind virus” are killing the art of games and claimed that diverse stories and characters are being “imposed” in gaming.

But, the reaction to Musk’s AI foray into the gaming sphere was met with a mixed reaction.

