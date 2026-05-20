EA Sports F1 25: 2026 Season Pack trailer reveals loads of new details

A new trailer for the 2026 Season Pack DLC for EA Sports F1 25 has just dropped and it revealed loads of new details about the upcoming paid expansion.

EA confirmed back in November 2025 developers would be skipping a new standalone Formula One game for the 2026 season, instead releasing DLC for EA Sports F1 25. This is the first time there has not been a standalone annual F1 game since studio Codemasters (which is now owned by EA) acquired the license.

To play the expansion, players will also need to have the base game installed.

The 2026 Season Pack has all the updated rules and regulations for the latest season, including the latest drivers, teams and circuits, with the introduction of Madring becoming available to players before the Grand Prix itself is held.

Developers have said the cars themselves will indeed feel different as they are lighter and smaller than last year's with active aerodynamics that make them more responsive on both a controller or a wheel. There's the new Overtake Mode which players can deploy with varying degrees of assists for this.

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Lee Mather, senior creative director at Codemasters, said: "With sweeping regulation changes and new teams and rivalries redefining the grid, players can experience the most significant evolution of the sport in over a decade.

"We are thrilled to bring these changes to players, including the incredible opportunity to racevirtually on the Madring circuit before the race and look forward to sharing more soon."

My Team returns in the 2026 Season Pack along with all the latest additions and tweaks to the driver roster. Lewis Hamilton is one of the partners of the content pack.

Hamilton said: "I'm so pleased to be able to partner with EA Sports because games are such an incredible way for fans to experience our sport.

"This year, we've entered a new era in Formula One, with new regulations which have changed so much about the sport. The EA Sports team has done a great job bringing these changes to life in the 2026 Season Pack, from the cars and power units to the new tracks like Madring."

The new trailer revealed the 2026 Season Pack will release on 3 June. It will be priced at £24.99 / $29.99 / €29.99 on consoles and £21.99 / $24.99 / €24.99 on PC.

There will also be a bundle of the base game of EA Sports F1 25 and the 2026 Season Pack which will cost £49.99 / $49.99 / €59.99 on consoles and £44.99 / $49.99 / €49.99.

As the base game is required to play the 2026 Season Pack, it will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

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