Influencer Trisha Paytas releases K-pop song - what does the internet make of it?

After hinting about going into politics, and appearing in a recent episode of Euphoria, influencer Trisha Paytas has now released a Kpop song.

The track called 'Saranghae,' meaning “I love you,” in Korean, is over two-minutes long with Korean lyrics and a music video for the song was uploaded to Paytas's YouTube channel on Monday (May 18).

YouTube/blndsundoll4m

Scenes in the music video referenced Korea and the country's culture such as the N Seoul Tower landmark, and streets with Korean signs.

The 38-year-old social media personality did a mukbang at one point where they could also be seen eating different Korean street foods.

YouTube/blndsundoll4mj

Paytas also performed synchronised choreography with backup dancers, an element that is common in the Kpop genre.

Taking to Instagram, the social media star explained the inspiration behind the track, which was written and produced by Danbi Kim, Amy L Stillwell, Alex Wright.

They wrote "...my girls [Malibu Barbie, and Elvis] listen to so much k-pop and was so inspired…I love learning new languages and this was such a challenge to do the whole song in Korean!!!"

At the time of writing, 'Saranghae' is currently No.15 on the UK iTunes Kpop Chart, while Paytas has also posted that their song is in the No.2 on the US iTunes Kpop Chart, and has entered the Top 100 on US iTunes.

Meanwhile on TikTok, Paytas posted a video of themselves singing 'Saranghae,' acapella to prove that they didn't use AI.

"This is so random," one person wrote in the comments section, while another said, "Wait the pronunciation ain't that bad."

"Trisha Paytas becoming a kpop idol wasn’t on my bingo card for 2026," a third person added, and a fourth person described Paytas as being "in her kpop idol era."

What is the internet saying?

Paytas's latest music venture has sparked a lot of reaction on social media, with some noting how random and unexpected it is from the influencer.

One person said, "Trisha Paytas's kpop debut???????????"









"Why did Trisha Paytas just release a full Kpop song i’m crying she really just does anything," a second person wrote.













A third person responded, "We're not f***ing doing this. We do not need to keep giving this woman attention."













"I wanna know what Koreans think about this like… the accent," a fourth person commented.







"Waking up to see Trisha Paytas has debuted as a kpop idol on a random Monday morning wasn't on my bingo card."









"The craziest thing about this is that the version of kpop she's emulating lowkey does not exist anymore."



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