EA Sports F1 25: 2026 Season Pack first details revealed - what we know so far

Electronic Arts (EA) has shared the first details of the 2026 Season Pack paid DLC releasing for F1 25.

EA confirmed back in November 2025 developers would be skipping a new standalone Formula One game for the 2026 season, instead releasing DLC for EA Sports F1 25.

This is the first time there has not been a standalone annual F1 game since studio Codemasters (which is now owned by EA) acquired the license. F1 2009 released on Nintendo Wii and PSP before F1 2010 released on home consoles, with an annual F1 game releasing every year since until now. The next full game is planned for the 2027 season.

Here's a look at everything we know so far about the EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack.

What's in the EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack?

The DLC will include all the huge changes for the 2026 Formula One season, including a brand new era of cars, drivers and circuits.

The Madring will be included ahead of Madrid's inaugural event as the Spanish GP in September. There's still a Grand Prix this season at Barcelona but the event has been rebranded as the Barcelona-Catalunya GP.

Fans spotted and claimed on social media that according to the game's website, F2 2026 content will be releasing as part of the update too, but this has since been updated with this information removed.

Who are the EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack cover stars?

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is the main cover star for the update. He's flanked by former team-mate Valtteri Bottas and Audi's Garbiel Bortoleto.

When does EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack release?

Keen-eyed social media users claim an official update on Steam said EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack releases on 3 June but this has since been updated with no date mentioned.

F1 25: 2026 Season Pack Reveal Trailer www.youtube.com

How much will EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack cost?

The price has not been officially confirmed although the update will be paid DLC.

What platforms is EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack on?

EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack will be available on all the platforms the base game is on, which are PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The base game will be required to play the DLC.

When will more about EA Sports F1 25 2026 Season Pack be shared?

The EA Sports F1 channel is hosting a YouTube premiere for a reveal trailer which starts at 4pm BST (11am ET / 8am PT) on Wednesday (20 May).

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