Emer Kenny, who plays Callie Mayer in EA Sports F1's Braking Point story mode, said she feels "honoured" to represent women within the sport at a "really exciting time".

Braking Point 3 is in the upcoming EA Sports F1 25 and follows fictional team Konnersport once more; this time, the team is competing at the sharp end of the grid, picking up from where the last one left off.

In Braking Point 2, Callie was introduced and was recruited as the first woman driver in Formula One since Giovanna Amati in 1992 and the first to have ever won the Formula Two championship.

She reluctantly joined Konnersport despite having differences with her father Davidoff Butler, who was the CEO of Butler Global which is a key sponsor, after her brother Devon Butler was forced to retire midway through the season with tinnitus.

Callie becomes a playable racer in Braking Point 2 and more than holds her own, securing impressive finishes along the way.

Actor Emer Kenny feels "honoured" to represent a woman at the sharp end of Formula One in EA Sports F1 25's Braking Point 3 / Screenshot from EA

Speaking to Indy100, with Formula One pushing for better women representation in motorsport through series such as F1 Academy and with the amount of female fans at an all-time high, Kenny said she feels "honoured" to represent women in the sport.

"I really looked into the background of the lives of female drivers and women who love the sport and that informed how steely and focused and ambitious I felt Callie would have to be to get to where she is," she said.

"It's an honour to represent that kind of woman and I love to see the advancement any female driver is making. It's a really exciting time for women in the sport.

"Things like Drive to Survive are bringing in a lot of new fans, particularly female fans as well, and I feel like it's a much better time to be a woman involved in the sport."

Aiden Jackson returns alongside Callie at Konnersport / Screenshot from EA

Butler, played by Daniel Ben Zenou, is back in Braking Point 3 after retiring and then joining Konnersport as a driver liaison. He's still coming to terms with the transition into life away from racing on the track itself.

"With Devon, I think people probably still love to hate him, which I'm good with!" Zenou said.

"I love pushing my fellow actors' buttons in terms of the characters, whether it's my sis or Aiden, and pushing the buttons of the audience as well.

"It's fun to play someone who people are like 'ugh, that guy'."

Konnersport is fighting at the front end of the grid in Braking Point 3 / Screenshot from EA

Both Kenny and Zenou also shared their favourite games growing up and if they've played as themselves in Braking Point.

"Played the games [Braking Point F1 games], loved the games when I've played them, and I was a Pro Evo guy," said Zenou.

"That was my football game of choice, if I play FIFA I still use the Pro Evo controls. I would play it a lot, six hours a day in my twenties. And the original GTA, the first one with the birds-eye view, I remember that one."

Kenny said: "I am a Zelda girl. I got back into Zelda during the pandemic during lockdowns, Breath of the Wild was great."

EA Sports F1 25 releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on May 30, with those who pre-order the Iconic Edition getting Early Access on May 27.

Elsewhere from Indy100, the driver ratings in EA Sports F1 25 have been revealed and developers have explained key handling changes based on player feedback.

