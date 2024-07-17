What's new in Fantasy Premier League as 2024/25 season starts

Hot off the heels of the Euros, a brand new season of Fantasy Premier League is underway - there are a few new rules, features and, of course, price changes to take into account and get heads around before the new campaign kicks off.

The official FPL season has been launched as millions and millions of players across the world can start building their perfect squad of 15 to take them to the top and secure bragging rights.

The 2024/25 Premier League season kicks off on August 16 when Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford in a Friday night clash.

FPL has been releasing the value of some players already, such as Manchester City's Erling Haaland costing a record £15m and Chelsea's Cole Palmer's price rising by the most of anyone in the game ever.

FPL had also been teasing something was coming in the run up to the game officially relaunching on July 17.

As always, players can build their team of 15 to the value of £100m and unlimited changes can be made until the first matchweek gets underway - plenty of time to tinker and see what transfers deals are done.

Up to 30 private leagues can be created or joined and classic and head-to-head leagues are in play as normal.

A huge change for this season is the addition of up to five free transfers which can be stacked.

As before, one free transfer can be made every week and in previous seasons, a second could be stacked so two could be made in one week - but that was as far as it went.

That's changed now though as up to five free transfers can be stacked, adding in a whole new brand of strategy players will need to think about.

On top of that, when the Wildcard or Free Hit chips are played, saved transfers will no longer reset to zero, meaning that stack of free transfers will continue to build.

As well as the two Wildcards for each half of the season and the one Free Hit chip, Triple Captain and Bench Boost return - but there's a fifth on the way.

It's currently known as a Mystery Chip and details of it will be revealed in January 2025.

The Bonus Points System (BPS) has been altered too to benefit attackers who draw fouls and/or record shots on target.

As the FA Cup schedule has been altered to result in fewer clashes with the Premier League, there is set to be fewer and smaller blank and double gameweeks.

