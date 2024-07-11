Erling Haaland announced as the most expensive Fantasy Premier League player ever

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has become the most expensive player of all time in Fantasy Premier League.

Although there are the small matters of England taking on Spain in the final of Euro 2024 and Argentina battling Columbia in the final of the Copa America still to come, the Premier League players who aren't on international duty have reported back for pre-season training with their clubs.

As preparation for a new season starts, that means attention will start turning to Fantasy Premier League too, as the prices of players start to be revealed.

Fantasy Premier League is revealing the price of one player from each of the 20 clubs throughout the day on July 11.

And FPL has started with champions Manchester City, announcing that Norwegian forward Haaland will cost an eye-watering £15m.

That makes him the most expensive FPL player of all time.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Haaland became the equal most expensive player at £14m, joining Thierry Henry (who was valued that twice), Cristiano Ronaldo and Robin van Persie.

Haaland's price rose to £14.3m by the end of the campaign and even though he didn't amass the most points, he was selected by the most amount of people by the end (73 per cent, which was 21 per cent more than any other player) and had the best average of any forward for points per game at 7.0.

Cole Palmer got the most points of any player with 244, Phil Foden got 230 and Ollie Watkins got 228 - Haaland was fifth with 217 as Bukayo Saka (226) was the only other player to beat him.

The Norwegian scored 27 goals and got five assists in 31 league appearances last season.

In Haaland's first season in the Premier League (2022/23), he amassed a whopping 272 points - he scored a record 36 goals in 35 league appearances along with eight assists.

According to the Premier League's fixture difficulty ratings (FDR), City have a relatively easy start, with three of their opening four games (against Ipswich, West Ham United and Brentford) ranked two out of five for difficulty (the opening day fixture at Chelsea is rated four).

FPL players have a total of £100m to spend on a 15-player squad.

