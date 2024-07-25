Fantasy Premier League: When is the best time to use chips?

Playing a chip at just the right time in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) can make a huge difference as these can win players a lot of points very quickly.

In the 2024/25 season, players will be able to play six chips over the course of the campaign; only one can be used in a single gameweek though.

Previously, when these were played, any free transfers stacked would reset but that's not the case this time around.

And with a few new rule changes coming into play for this season, including players being able to stack up to five transfers, this opens up a lot more strategy options to think about.

The six chips in FPL are as follows:

1x Bench Boost

1x Free Hit

1x Triple Captain

2x Wildcard

1x Mystery Chip

Usually, players play these chips to cover blank gameweeks or cash in on double gameweeks which usually come up because of teams having runs in the FA Cup or Carabao Cup

But with the new FA Cup schedule resulting in fewer clashes with Premier League fixtures, and more transfers being available to be stacked, there could be more strategic ways to play.

Ollie Watkins is the joint most picked player alongside Cole Palmer for FPL 2024/25 at the time of writing / Michael Steele, Getty Images

When should I use Bench Boost in FPL?

Bench Boost can be used for players sitting on the bench to score points for that gameweek as well as the usual starting XI.

This is usually a popular option for when squads have a lot of players that have a double gameweek to really cash in.

That's probably the best strategy for this chip but there are a couple of other options.

One is to play it if a squad has favourable fixtures across the board as some double gameweeks can feature difficult fixtures.

Another is to play it on the opening weekend.

The first weekend of any season usually throws up a few surprises of who hits the ground running and who needs a bit more time to get up to speed, so what better way to cover all bases than to use it then?

Stacking free transfers can be useful to then play this chip in the same gameweek but it would come at a cost to revert unless a Wildcard chip is played (more on that later)...

When should I use Free Hit in FPL?

Free Hit can be used to make unlimited transfers for a single gameweek with the squad reverting to what it was before then; it cannot be used in the first gameweek.

Usually, players use this as a chance to cover any blank gameweeks by getting in players that will play, or to cash in on players that have a double gameweek to try and scoop maximum points possible.

Another good time to play this is if a number of high performing players have easier fixtures for that gameweek, so longer term planning can really help here.

When should I use Triple Captain in FPL?

Triple Captain can be used for the chosen captain for that gameweek to get triple instead of double points.

This is most commonly used when players have a double gameweek so there is double the chance to scoop a huge points haul or even a mammoth one if the player performs well in both games.

Although there will be fewer double gameweeks, there will still be some, so it might be best to hold off to use this chip until then depending on who puts a cup run together.

That's unless there's confidence a player in a rich vein of form will perform well in a particular fixture or against a weaker opponent... But this is a much more risky strategy.

Who knows though, it might give that edge.

Stacking transfers can be useful here so players can bring in a desired player to Triple Captain and make other tweaks without having to face a points penalty.

When should I use Wildcard in FPL?

Wildcard can be used so unlimited transfers can be made free of charge - one can be played in the first half of the season and another can be played in the second.

These basically let players give their squad a complete overhaul and there are a number of different strategies that can come into play for this.

It's usually best to use if a number of players are injured, banned, not starting for their teams or consistently not scoring many points.

It can also be used to target a certain set of fixtures if higher performing players have an easier run coming up.

The first chip of the season is usually played within the first few gameweeks so players can quickly cash in on those who start the season strongly but it's advised to play the Wildcard chip with a longer term strategy in play.

Five transfers stacking can help with getting over that early season stage and it can help in other ways too - it can act as a 'mini-Wildcard' after all.

For example, if five free transfers are stacked, this can be used to cash in during one gameweek (maybe while using the Bench Boost), then a Wildcard chip can be used the next to overhaul the squad.

And in the gameweek after that, depending on the fixtures, a Bench Boost (if not already played) or Triple Captain could be used to cash in on the players brought in.

Remember - always plan ahead when you can to maximise your strategy.

What is the Mystery Chip in FPL?

Details of what the Mystery Chip will involve will be revealed by FPL in December and players will be able to play it from January 2025 onwards.

If players need help getting started, be sure to check Indy100's comprehensive guide here.

Stuck on what to call the team or need to change it? We've got it covered here.

