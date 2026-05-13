Battlefield 6 Season 3's new map is a huge hit: 'This is god tier work'

Battlefield 6 Season 3 is live with a new map fans have already been praising as a "masterclass" and "god tier work" from developers, with one saying the "future is looking very bright for Battlefield 6" if this carries on.



Season 3 introduced Railway to Golmud, a reimagining of the classic Battlefield 4 map Golmud Railway, and it's the game's biggest map to date. Developers described it "significantly" larger than Mirak Valley, Battlefield 6's biggest launch map.

Battlefield fans have long been calling for developers to introduce bigger maps and so far, the community is absolutely loving Railway to Golmud (including Indy100).

In the Battlefield Subreddit, one user posted: "Railway to Golmud is a masterclass in map reworks.

"BF Studios have managed to elevate an otherwise divisive map into a modern masterpiece. Every detail of this map has been meticulously redesigned and thought out so that every kind of player can have fun.

"In all my years of playing Battlefield, I've never seen a remastered map so carefully constructed so that it not only improves gameplay for everyone but keeps the character and charm of the original map. If this is the kind of quality we can expect in upcoming maps, the future is looking very bright for Battlefield 6."

The post has 2.4k upvotes and more than 150 comments at the time of writing, signalling Railway to Golmud is going down very well in the Battlefield community.

In the comments, one said: "DICE hasn't lost the plot after all and now it needs to lock tf in even harder."

"Now do the same with Gulf of Oman," a second demanded.

A third commented: "Agreed fully. Absolutely god tier work from DICE. Only got a couple matches in before work but man I can't wait to play more of this."

"I was skeptical at first because Golmud was probably my least favourite Battlefield 4 map, by quite a long way," a fourth added. "But the reworks they've done to most of the capture points make it far less oppressive to play as infantry on this rework and it now plays well for basically every playstyle."

And a fifth posted: "I'd bet they started developing this map after the release and seeing how players reacted to the small maps. It was a smart move because they finally gave us a good, large map without having to design it from scratch. So they were able to give us something like this in six months. Finally. It's a shame they didn't think of it sooner."

There have been a number of other posts in the Battlefield Subreddit praising Railway to Golmud too.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.