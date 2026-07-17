Photographs of Lamine Yamal being bathed by Lionel Messi when he was just six-months-old have resurfaced ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

Argentina came from behind to beat England 2-1 in their semi-final on Wednesday (15 July) with two goals from the 85th minute onwards from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. Messi assisted both goals.

They meet Spain in the final, who impressively beat France 2-0 in their semi-final with superstars Yamal and Messi set to battle it out on the biggest stage of them all.

But when Yamal was six-months-old, just as Messi was starting to emerge as a superstar in 2007, the Spanish wonderkid was actually held in the Argentinian star's arms.

Lionel Messi bathes a six-month-old Lamine Yamal / Joan Monfort, AP Photo

One photo shows Messi bathing Yamal as he looks on out of the tub with a rubber duck in the foreground.

Messi and Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, bathe the six-nonth-old / Joan Monfort, AP Photo

Another shows Messi and Yamal's mother, Sheila Ebana, bathing him in the blue bathtub as he smiles.

Messi holds a six-month-old Yamal in his arms / Joan Monfort, AP Photo

And another shows Messi holding Yamal in his arms who seems rather content. Maybe some of Messi's magic rubbed off on Yamal in the process.

These were just some of the shots taken during a UNICEF fundraising photo shoot in the visitors' dressing room at Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium.

Who is Lamine Yamal's brother and why has he gone viral?



While Lamine Yamal has been making an impact on the pitch, his three-year-old brother Kenye has been Spain's little superstar in the stands.

He's often been seen cheering on his country, his brother and even blowing kisses at the camera. Kenye has even been celebrating wins by pulling funny faces at the camera and frequently shouting 'vamos'.





Kenye has often been seen with Lamine celebrating his older brother's achievements, including being on the pitch after Spain won the 2024 European Championships and being dressed in a tuxedo at the Ballon d'Or ceremony that same year.

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