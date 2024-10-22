Football Manager 2024 will not be updated with this season's team and squad data

Sports Interactive, the developer behind the Football Manager series, has confirmed it will not update FM24 with the latest teams, squads and data from the current season.

With FM25 delayed until March 2025 because of issues arising with Sports Interactive using a new in-game engine, a number of gamers called for the developer to update FM24 with all the latest data.

In a statement, Sports Interactive said it was "something we have been exploring" since the decision was made to delay FM25 but all of the data would have to be recreated specifically for FM24 to make it happen, which is described as a "substantial undertaking which would take critical resources away from delivering FM25".

With seasons across Europe finishing in May, and some even earlier than that, that means there will be less than three months of matches in the 2024/25 season left before FM25 releases even in best case scenario.

A statement shared by Sports Interactive said: "This is something we have been exploring since the initial internal conversation about postponing the game's release.



"Having now scoped the work that would be required, and despite a good initial response from many of our licensors, we cannot lift assets we are using in FM25 and make them work in FM24 without recreating them in full.

"The same applies to the many competition rules, translations and database changes that cannot be back ported. The updated assets and data would both be required to obtain licensor approval - they cannot be separated.

"This is a substantial undertaking which would take critical resources away from delivering FM25 to the highest possible quality, which we simply cannot compromise on.

"We sincerely thank you for your patience. We are passionately committed to delivering the best game possible when we release in March 2025."

