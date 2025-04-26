Fortnite leak reveals one of game's biggest ever updates is coming later this year

Two reputable Fortnite leakers have both shared a video which appears to show major changes to the way physics will work in the game which is understood to be coming later this year.

X / Twitter accounts @HYPEX and @ShiinaBR regularly post about all things Fortnite, including leaks, and both shared a video showing how new physics in Fortnite are expected to work.

The video shows materials and surfaces react in a much more natural way. Actions are shown such as seesaws and bowling balls rolling into pins.

Both also said the physics will be introduced "July - September".

@ShiinaBR added: "Creators can now publish their UEFN Physics based games into Fortnite. With General Physics, players can push, topple, hit and move objects - unlocking emergent, physics-driven gameplay."

None of this has been officially confirmed by Epic Games.

