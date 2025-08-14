FPL Gameweek 1 preview: Every player you need to start the season with

It's finally here. The 2025/26 Premier League season is about to kick-off and with it, a brand new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season too.

Gameweek 1 kicks off with current champions Liverpool hosting Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday (15 August) night, with kick-off at 8pm BST (3pm ET / 12noon PT) and the first FPL deadline of the season 90 minutes before that.

There is still time for players to submit squads and tinker with drafts - but make sure any changes are complete before that deadline.

It's always daunting at the start of a new season to know who exactly to fill out the 15-player squad within the £100m budget but we've got a comprehensive guide to help you below.

Also, ahead of every Gameweek, indy100 will have a guide at who some of the best picks are, based on fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more.

So without further ado, here's our guide on who to pick for Gameweek 1.

Best Gameweek 1 goalkeeper picks

Nottingham Forest, Spurs and Sunderland have the most favourable opening fixtures over the first six games, with Arsenal and Brighton having the most difficult.

Matz Sels (£5.0m) could be a strong pick but consideration needs to be given if Forest defenders are likely to pick up more points from defensive contributions or attacking threats. Chelsea's Robert Sanchez (£5.0m) is proving popular because of the Blues' relatively kind start to the season, uncertainty surrounding their starting centre-back pairing following Levi Colwill's serious injury and more goal contributions likely to come from forward areas instead of relying on Marc Cucurella or Reece James as much.



A starting goalkeeper at £4.0m is gold dust which is why Martin Dubravka at Burnley is the most selected between the sticks at the time of writing. Caiohmin Kelleher (£4.5m) is popular too because of how good he was deputising for Alisson at Liverpool before his switch to Brentford.

Best Gameweek 1 defender picks

The introduction of defensive contribution points makes defender considerations more tricky than ever before. Usually, wing-backs or defenders that get forward would always be the go-to but this adds another dimension to defence. Having said that, attacking returns will yield more than defensive efforts.

Nottingham Forest's stoic defence, on the back of last season and five 0-0s out of seven pre-season games, make Nikola Milenkovic or Murillo (both at £5.5m), both of whom did well last campaign, strong picks plus they have a threat from set pieces.

Out of the premium picks, Manchester City could be the best bet through Rayan Ait-Nouri (£6.0m) or Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m) given Arsenal and Liverpool's trickier starts to the season. This also keeps that price point open for when their fixtures become easier.

There are a lot of strong options at £5.0m or lower, with Spurs' Micky van de Ven, Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa and Brighton's Maxim De Cuyper (all £4.5m) being the real standouts at the start. Good £4.0m options to balance the books include Burnley's Maxime Esteve and Sunderland's Reinildo.

At the time of writing, Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong (£6.0m) is the most selected but the Reds have two red fixtures in their opening three before a much rosier looking run. Hot on his heels is Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.5m) at West Ham United who have an easier start to the season and AWB himself finished last campaign very strongly.

Best Gameweek 1 midfielder picks

Defensive contribution points can offer some interesting differentials in midfield, which will also help save money, but the big standout here is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (£14.5m) on the back of a record breaking FPL season, scoring the most amount of points in a single season in the game's history. He's also scored more goals (nine) and registered more goal involvements (14) than any other Premier League player on the opening day.

However Chelsea's Cole Palmer (£10.5m) is the most picked player in the game because of his impressive Club World Cup knockout stage performances and pre-season. Although Arsenal have a tougher start, a good amount of people seem to be sleeping on Bukayo Saka (£10.0m).

Other strong and popular midfield options include Liverpool's Florian Wirtz (£8.5m) and Manchester City's Omar Marmoush (£8.5m) for cheaper ways into both teams' attack, plus Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.0m). Manchester United have good midfield options but because of a tough start to the season and a new-look squad, it may be best to hold off to see how they start before committing.

Spurs' Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m) could offer a strong alternative for cheaper forward players and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye (£6.5m) is proving a popular choice because of the Toffees' easier start.

As for differentials, Manchester City's Tijjani Reijnders (£5.5m) could prove fruitful as he's likely to play as an eight and scored twice coming off the bench in City's last pre-season game, Chelsea's Moises Caicedo (£5.5m) will likely play a lot and earn defensive contributions and Everton's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) could be an option because he's likely going to play as a 10 and be on set pieces.

One to keep an eye on as the season starts is Manchester City's Oscar Bobb (£5.5m) who's only owned by 0.1 per cent of FPL managers.

Best Gameweek 1 forward picks

The most obvious one here is Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.0m) as a guaranteed way into City's attack but the most popular forward pick, by some considerable margin, is Joao Pedro (£7.5m) at Chelsea, who's scored in every game he's played in at the Club World Cup and in pre-season so far. That alongside a fairly straightforward start could prove dividends - however with Liam Delap (£6.5m) on the bench and likely to replace Pedro if he's not scored, this is not a guarantee.

Arsenal finally have a striker in Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) but a tricky start may mean managers hold off for now. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) may be a more sensible start here so managers could then pivot later on at the same price. He's also scored against Newcastle United at Villa Park every time he's played them there. West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (£8.0m) is a forward now but with a relatively kind start to the season, is a strong pick.

Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£8.5m) could be a cheaper way than Mo Salah into the Reds' attack if Wirtz is not fancied. Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) could be a steal at that price point but it may be best to wait until a few games into the season.

As for cheaper players, the obvious one is Sunderland's Marc Guiu (£4.5m) who may not start to begin with but could grow into the newly-promoted side. Everton's Beto (£5.5m) could also be another option and Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.5m) will now be the main man up top for them.

