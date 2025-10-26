Celebrities are slowly becoming more candid about the tweakments they've had to maintain their red-carpet-ready looks - and frankly, it can't come soon enough.

Now, Hailey Bieber is the latest A-lister to spill all on the treatments she swears by, during a new appearance on Owen Thiele's In Your Dreams podcast.

The 28-year-old owner of Rhode Beauty also put an end to rumours that she'd had any Botox, and insisted she's only ever used it for TMJ (temporomandibular joint disorder).

It's a relatively common prescription for anyone who grinds their teeth or clenches their jaw, and it can trigger other symptoms such as headaches - and Botox can help relax the muscles in the area to prevent it.

"I made a commitment to myself that I wasn’t going to do any Botox until I was in my 30s. When I get there, I’ll see if I even want to do it", she said, adding that her mom, Kennya Baldwin is her reason for delaying it: "My mom does nothing to her skin and she looks insane", she notes.

When it comes to what Hailey actually does to her skin, she credits a "diligent" routine for her fresh-faced look, which includes using the likes of Avène, BeautyStat, EltaMD, Naturium, and Cosrx, as well as her own brand, Rhode, of course.

"I love PRP, which is when they take your blood from your arm and they spin it", she noted of one of her favourite treatments to get.

"I love doing PRP with microneedling. I’ve talked about that a lot."

Also known as a 'vampire facial', PRP is openly loved by a number of celebrities including Kim Kardashian, who has previously shared snaps of herself with a bloodied face.

It's thought the treatment can promote tissue regeneration and stimulates collagen production, however, according to the American Academy of Dermatology, there's not enough evidence to prove that it works.

Getty

Additionally, the model says she gets platelet-rich fibrin, or PRF, injections, which work in a similar way.

"They take your blood — but it’s called EZ Gel — and basically they heat it and then they cool it, and it kind of makes your blood a gel consistency. Then you inject it", she says, insisting she can "trust" a substance from her "own body".

She adds: "So I’ve done that, which I loved. I’ve injected my smile lines. I’ve injected it under my eyes."

Hailey says she does PRF injections "a couple of times a year", and also likes getting laser treatments, but "that's it".

We're here for the honesty.

Why not read...

Rhode Beauty needs to avoid this mistake following $1billion acquisition by Elf

Black women are praising Hailey Bieber for Rhode Beauty's 'redemption'