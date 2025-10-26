Trump’s latest Nobel Peace Prize nomination is being dismissed as ‘pathetic’

US president Donald Trump may have missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize earlier this month – when Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado was announced as the winner and dedicated the prize to Trump for “his decisive support” for her cause – but the nominations are still coming in…

While in Malaysia on Sunday to oversee the signing of an expanded “peace deal” to extend a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, Trump was informed by Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet that he had submitted a nomination for the Republican to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.

Manet said: “Finally, recognising your unwavering dedications and resolute effort to promote peace not only between Cambodia and Thailand, but also among other nations, and reflecting the gratitude of the Cambodian peoples, I have nominated President Donald J. Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Peace save lives, and this is the wish of our Cambodian people as appreciation for the president.”

And Cambodia isn’t the first to submit a nomination for the US president.

Pakistan’s government formally recommended Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize in June, “in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.”

In that same month, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezkho withdrew his nomination for the Republican to receive the award after ceasefire talks between his country and Russia stalled.

He told Newsweek at the time that he had “lost any sort of faith and belief” in Trump, that the Potus was “dodging” the “need to impose sanctions on Russia”, and that he “has chosen the path of appeasement”.

Then, in July, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he had nominated the convicted felon for the Nobel Peace Prize, saying that Trump was “forging peace, as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other”.

The latest nomination has since been met with disbelief by Twitter/X users:

And branded “pathetic”:

Another account used stronger language, writing that it was “flattery diplomacy bulls*** on display” and “classic leverage”:

With one individual arguing that Trump is “easily manipulated with flattery and favors”:

Trump will now be hoping he bags the peace prize next year.

When asked by a reporter at the conference announcing this year’s winner about Trump’s campaigning for the award, Nobel Peace Prize committee chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes said: “In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen many types of campaign, media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year of people wanting to say [what peace means to them].

“This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates and that room is filled with both courage and integrity.”

Although Frydnes didn’t mention Trump by name, the response was interpreted by social media users as meaning the US president does not have those two qualities.

Awkward.

