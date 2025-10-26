Trump's back dancing again - this time in Malaysia - and everyone is cringing

US president Donald Trump’s go-to dance move made another appearance this weekend, when he arrived in Malaysia to oversee the signing of a ceasefire deal – and it’s once again left social media users feeling uncomfortable.

Taking to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump wrote: “I am on my way to Malaysia, where I will sign the great Peace Deal, which I proudly brokered between Cambodia and Thailand.

“Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand.

“I will be seeing their wonderful Prime Minister when we land. In order to accommodate everyone for this major event, we will be signing the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival.”

The two countries signed an expansion of a ceasefire at the annual summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Sunday, with Trump saying his administration “did something that a lot of people said couldn’t be done”.

But in amongst the formalities, Trump has sparked a social media reaction by once again deploying his familiar moves, dancing with Malaysian dancers not long after getting off Air Force One.

Republicans Against Trump said the dance was “so cringe”:

The account Molly Ploofkins said they were his “signature cringey moves”:

Political commentator Richard Angwin accused Trump of “turning a diplomatic welcome into a global cringe-fest”:

And content creator JoJoFromJerz simply asked “what the actual f*** is this?”:

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller has since pushed the line that Trump is “the president of peace” following the deal in Malaysia, but it comes in the same week that it was reported the Republican is considering a military operation inside Venezuela to tackle cocaine facilities and drug traffickers.

“There are plans on the table that the president is considering,” one US official told CNN.

