GTA 6 LIVE: Next official announcement date revealed

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than seven months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is the next date there will be an official update on GTA 6 has been revealed by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

There's always something going on in the worlds of GTA 6, Rockstar Games and Take-Two so to stay up-to-date with all the latest as it happens, keep it locked with the dedicated indy100 live blog below.

GTA 6 trailer 3 and further delay discussion from GTA6 A Redditor has asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit if gamers think it's "inevitable" Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 trailer 3 and delay the game again. This pattern happened in May when Rockstar announced the game was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026 with trailer 2 being released days later. In the comments, JonnehBongeh said: "No, this game is not getting delayed." steveep95 said: "Why would it be inevitable, I'm gonna need you guys to stop being so negative and bringing negative energy onto this game." magur76 said: "There will be a 'coming May 26 2026' at the end of the trailer 3. Trust guys." PercRodgersKnee said: "I put it at 50/50 right now, nothing to really indicate one way or another." YTK9000 said: "Most likely of we don't hear from them before the end of the year."

Another GTA Online update Rockstar Games shared yet another update for GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Survive four Waves in any Survival without dying to complete the Weekly Challenge for GTA$200k plus the Gray Jumping Spider Mask - then give your friends and foes the jump-scare of a lifetime."

ICYMI: Next official announcement date revealed Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two has revealed the latest date the next official announcement on GTA 6 will be made - and it's less than a month away. Every quarter, Take-Two hosts an earnings call to give shareholders and stakeholders an update on the performance of the company to drive interest and investment. The next one is scheduled for Thursday 6 November at 9.30pm GMT / 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. Since GTA 6 trailer 1 released in December 2023, there has been at the very least a mention in every call about the release date of the most anticipated game of all time. As November will mark six months until the current GTA 6 release date of 26 May 2026, there is speculation swirling online Rockstar could be gearing up to make announcements about the game around the end of October or start of November - whether that's a new trailer, pre-order information or another delay.

'How alive do you expect the city to feel compared to GTA 5 or RDR2?' from GTA6 Redditor Emergency_Benefit416 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "How alive do you expect the city to feel compared to GTA 5 or RDR2?" And Redditors have been commenting with their thoughts. Meowcatsarecute8282 said: "As everyone has said these past few days, the gameplay will be the most insane, out-of-this-world, diabolical thing you'll probably ever experience in a game. The only thing GTA 6 will have to compete against is the story of RDR2." Xamado said: "Feeling more alive / immersive than GTA 5 isn't really that crazy. People forget how (relatively) empty and boring Los Santos is during singleplayer freeroam. I'm expecting it to feel as alive as GTA 4 and RDR2 combined." DragonPAul_Z said: "It'll be like nothing you've ever seen before."

More on GTA Online Rockstar Games has shared another update about GTA Online on social media. A post said: "Return to the scene of the crime that started it all. "Stand your ground against a tide of nightmarish undead amblers, juggernauts and possessed animals to earn Triple Rewards in Ludendorff Cemetery Survival through 5 November."

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update on GTA Online. A social media post said: "Now through 5 November, claim a free Benefactor Krieger (Super) in GTA Online. "Head to Legendary Motorsport or claim a seasonal orange and black version of the Krieger at Luxury Autos with some cosmetic upgrades applied for a nominal GTA$ fee."

Rockstar is 'hiding more locations' from GTA6 A Redditor thinks Rockstar Games is "definitely hiding more locations" as the GTA 6 website shows a "few of the must-see destinations across the sunshine state". Public_Individual823 posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit and it's got people talking in the comments. Temporary_Use1097 said: "My prediction is in trailer 3, we are going to see new locations with more postcard style photos. I'm not sure why some people were disappointed that we weren't going to get more cities when nobody ever said that we weren't. That’' why they said 'tour a few', indicating there are more locations that they are going to surprise us with. Obviously they are going to be smaller cities, maybe even just a couple of towns. I think Rockstar has learned a lot with how empty Sandy Shores and Paleto Bay were and they have learned from their mistakes." Neither_Principle_34 said: "One of the highway signs in trailer 2 said 'Peacock Bay' so maybe that's one of them and another is Yorktown from the leaks. Idk if Fairyland and Sera should would count as locations. We don't even know if they made it to the game." CYZANE said: "They could, Leonida Lake, Red forest and Fairyland not mentioned in the GTA 6 virtual guide. And space centre of course."

Los Santos comparison discussion from GTA6 Redditor Every-Examination720 asked in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "How do we think Vice City will compare to Los Santos?" The user added: "GTA 5's Los Santos was kind of boring and flat. It looked gorgeous for its time but it was really watered down especially compared to previous GTA entries. I feel like Rockstar didn’t really utilise the city as much as they could've. No restaurants, minimal activities to do, not many enterable interiors. "I hope Vice City isn't just pretty rectangles to drive through. I want the buildings to have life, maybe NPCs shouting at you from the rooftops, more interiors, more activities, restaurants, shops, etc. It's almost a given that they will but there's always the chance history repeats itself." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. PhDSkwerl said: "I hope it's scenic while also playing like a real city. Gimme some bike pathways, a good transit system etc for real immersion and have some fun 'activity' locations (like how GTA 5 had a golf course) even if those locations are gyms, cafes, etc. I just want to be able to interact with the world rather than have it just sit there statically. Lol would love to immerse myself in the city and be more motivated to explore it both by driving and on foot overall. Having it feel more lived in and 'real' would be great." SR1760 said: "More variety of scenarios and enterable buildings." VelvetOpulence said: "I’m hoping the city density is as close to what we're seeing in the GTA 6 trailers. I want it to be crowded and full of culture. I want the world to feel lived in and the NPCs to feel like they have experienced a life in Vice City. I want their stakes in the world to feel real. That's what's going to set it apart from Los Santos. And like OP said more activities, more intractable buildings."

Read Dead Online Call to Arms Rockstar Games has shared an update for Red Dead Online on social media. A post said: "Hold your ground against relentless waves of supernatural foes in All Hallows' Call to Arms. "Delivering 3x Gold, RDO$ and XP in Red Dead Online - including two new battlegrounds at Van Horn and Bronte Mansion."

Trailer 3 release date 'tease' reaction from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the theory that Rockstar Games has "teased" the trailer 3 release date as November 8, according to a detail captured on Jason's watch in a screenshot. ZOoNeR_ said: "That's a Saturday, no way the release is on a Saturday, it will either happen close before or after the earnings call "IF" something happens in November." Soy_Nahual said: "Honestly, why are we still speculating about trailer 3's release date? If anything, trailer 2 proved that Rockstar is gonna release it whenever they want, bunch of theories and none of them were right. This is pointless, just live your life and enjoy it when it drops." AnythingSwimming759 said: "Not this s*** again 😔" Nervous_Split_3176 said: "Always remember that they drop trailers whenever the f*** they want." Reasonable-Battle-26 said: "Wha- where? How does this connect to anything? At this point any numbers seen on anything in the trailer should be treated as a POTENTIAL release date 🤣🤣😭" Safe to say the GTA 6 community isn't having this theory...

Trailer 3 release date 'teased' by Rockstar Games There's a claim doing the rounds on social media that Rockstar Games has "teased" the date trailer 3 will be released. @GTAVI_Countdown, a prominent X / Twitter account that regularly posts about GTA 6 and Rockstar Games, posted: "Rockstar Games might've teased GTA 6 trailer 3's date as Jason's digital watch shows a specific number '11:08' which points to November 8. "This date also marks the first trailer's announcement anniversary. "Additionally, the next earnings call takes place on November 6, so it's more likely that we'll get an announcement either before or after the call." A trailer 3 release date has not been officially confirmed and is speculation at this time.

Reaction to Saints Row creator saying GTA 6 'deserves' to cost $100 from GTA6 Redditors have been reacting to comments made by Chris Stockman, the design director for the first Saints Row game, saying GTA 6 "deserves" to cost $100. Speaking with eSports Insider, he did also say " I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it" and "it would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them". But his comment about GTA 6 potentially costing that much specifically has done the rounds on social media and gamers have been reacting to it in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Fun_Philosopher_2535 posted: " I wouldn't have minded paying $100 for RDR2 since I've spent thousands of hours in it. But let's be honest 90 per cent of AAA games today are garbage and don't even deserve $30, let alone $100." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. AgitatedFly1182 said: "Yes that's obviously what's happening, that's why The Outer Worlds 2 originally announced a launch price of 80 USD right after Mario Kart World's price was revealed before being shouted back down to 70." Lane8323 said: "If they do it once it opens the floodgates." bxgtvn said: "Yes but imo, $100 for ANY game is outrageous." Dund3rGuy said: "I hope it comes out and its like 60 dollars so then nobody will buy the 100 dollar bad games."

Saints Row creator says GTA 6 'deserves' to cost $100 Chris Stockman, the design director for the first Saints Row game, has said GTA 6 "deserves" to cost $100 in an interview with eSports Insider. "I think that there’ll be a tremendous amount of backlash if everyone switched to $100," he said. "Not all games are created equal. I think GTA is the only one that can get away with it and I hope they do. I really hope it's $100. I think it deserves to be $100. "The scope and magnitude of this production deserves that price tag but not everything is treated equally. It would be a disaster if everyone tried to match them."

