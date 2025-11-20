FPL Gameweek 12 preview: Every player you need to think about as Premier League returns

Premier League action is back this weekend with no further international break until the end of March. That means PL fixtures will come thick and fast and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will have to be on their toes to pick the best options.



Gameweek 12 starts with Burnley hosting Chelsea on Saturday (22 November) afternoon with kick-off at 12.30pm GMT (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT).



WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 12.

Best Gameweek 12 goalkeeper picks

Getting straight into it, Arsenal's David Raya (£5.8m) remains the strongest long term pick. Yes, the Gunners conceded twice at Sunderland last time out, Gabriel seems to be out injured and there's the small matter of a North London derby next, but Arsenal do not have a red Gameweek until the start of January.

Liverpool have a brilliant run coming up and Alisson (£5.4m) could be an option. It might be worth holding fire this Gameweek to see if he's fit to start but he could still be a good longer term option.

Bournemouth's Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m) could be a decent pick as the Cherries host West Ham United next. Bournemouth don't have a red Gameweek until January either.

We'll go into more detail on this ahead of the next Gameweek but Manchester City and Newcastle United have some good runs coming up too that are worth keeping in mind.

Best Gameweek 12 defender picks

Arsenal's Gabriel (£6.6m) is a major doubt with some media outlets saying he could be out for one-to-two months. However, the Gunners have a number of strong options still in defence, with Jurrien Timber (£6.2m), William Saliba (£6.0m) or Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) options that could slot straight in his place.



Crystal Palace assets Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) and Marc Guehi (£5.1m) are both in the top five defenders and could be strong options given the Eagles have no red fixture in their next four. Beware there is a question mark over Guehi's fitness though.

With Bournemouth's good run, Marcos Senesi (£5.0m) should be strongly considered.

Is now the time things turn around for Liverpool with such a good run coming up? If so, Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) and Conor Bradley (£5.0m) should be thought about.

Best Gameweek 12 midfielder picks

There's a question mark over the fitness of Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) but it might be worth sticking with him to see what's happening for now.

One player that's provided attacking returns in four of his last five matches is Bryan Mbuemo (£8.5m) and United don't have a red fixture in their next 10. It might be worth bringing him in before he gets too expensive.

Although Declan Rice (£6.9m) is the second top points scoring midfielder in FPL, Bukayo Saka (£10.1m) could be a stronger option if players can afford him because of the run the Gunners have coming up. He also scored in England's 2-0 win at Wembley over Serbia.

Again, Liverpool assets could prove fruitful over the coming weeks, with Mohamed Salah (£14.2m) one to keep an eye on. A cheaper way into the Reds' attack would be Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) with question marks remaining over the makeup of the rest of the team.

Best Gameweek 12 forward picks

The man that needs to be in everyone's team is Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£14.9m) as his insane form continues, even with a trip to Newcastle United ip next.

Again, Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) is one to seriously think about with a good run in the Eagles' next four.

Brentford's Igor Thiago (£6.3m) is another one to consider. He's second in the forwards charts and the Bees only have one red fixture from now until the end of February and that's in a couple of weeks' time against Arsenal.

Just to reiterate, Manchester City and Newcastle United have strong runs after this Gameweek, so it could be worth waiting to bank another transfer to make any big changes if you want to bring in players, such as Nick Woltemade (£7.4m).

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.