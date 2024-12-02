FPL Gameweek 14 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

Is the Premier League title race already over? Some have claimed on social media after Liverpool's dominant 2-0 win over Manchester City sent the Reds nine points clear of the chasing pack and 11 points above the champions, the league is done.

Let's be honest, it's way too early to say that just over a third of a way through the campaign but Liverpool are looking mightily impressive.

Arsenal and Chelsea did their bit with wins over West Ham United and Aston Villa respectively but for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers, Brentford's Kevin Schade was the star.

His hat-trick and assist in the Bees' 4-1 demolition of Leicester City saw him net a staggering 23 points, closely followed by Justin Kluivert's hat-trick for Bournemouth in their 4-2 win at Wolves seeing him bag 20 points.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka's goal and three assists in the Gunners' 5-2 win at West Ham United saw him net 18 points too.

Here's indy100's preview for FPL Gameweek 14.

Brentford's Kevin Schade was the standout FPL player in Gameweek 13 / Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

FPL Gameweek 14 picks - what to think about

Let's start with the elephant in the room - Manchester City are woefully out of form and are struggling, providing a huge headache for almost half of all FPL managers still with Erling Haaland in their side.



Given his £15m price tag, if there are enough free transfers, switching him out to free up funds in other areas could prove a strong strategic move at this point.

However City do have a fairly kind run of fixtures through to the end of January with just one red fixture between now and January 25.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4) and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

If switches are being thought of, there are a few things to consider.

Given how Chelsea have performed of late, they could be the team to cash in on with eight of their next nine league fixtures being green and the Blues are unbeaten in their last five including against Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Arsenal don't have a red fixture in their next seven but only have three greens in that time - the rest are neutral but the Gunners have been red hot since Martin Odegaard returned from injury.

Manchester United seem resurgent under Ruben Amorim (although it's still very early in his reign) but the Red Devils have two dark red fixtures in their next three, including trips to Arsenal and Manchester City.

Brighton have a good run of fixtures in the next five, with four green on the horizon, but the Seagulls seem to struggle more against these kinds of teams (think the 1-1 draw at home to Southampton on Friday night where they were lucky to get a point).

Nottingham Forest have started the season really well but don't have a green fixture before Christmas now.

Although Aston Villa are out of form, they have three green fixtures coming up which could spark the turnaround in their fortunes they sorely need.

Wolves have the best run in the next four with all of them green fixtures and have picked up eight of their nine points in their last five, although did lose to Bournemouth at home last time out.

West Ham United have four green fixtures in their next five (with Mohammed Kudus returning from suspension) whereas Brentford's run from now through to the end of January is really tough with just one green fixture until January 26.

Ipswich Town's next three fixtures are green which could be something to consider for more budget options.

Wolves have the easiest run in the next four fixtures but lost to Bournemouth at the weekend despite a brace from Jorgen Strand Larsen / Carl Recine/Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each Gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

These stats are those displayed in Fantasy Premier League at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Gabriel (75), Ben White, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Thomas Partey (75), Mikel Merino (75)

Aston Villa - Emi Martinez (75), Amadou Onana (75), Jacob Ramsey

Bournemouth - Julian Araujo, Lewis Cook (75), Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott

Brentford - Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Mathias Jensen (75), Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes

Brighton - Joel Veltman (75), Ferdi Kadioglu (50), Adam Webster (25), Jack Hinshelwood (25), James Milner, Brajan Gruda (75), Solly March (25)

Crystal Palace - Chadi Riad Dnanou, Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca, Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25)

Everton - Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner, Armando Broja (75), Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Joachim Andersen, Jorge Cuenca, Harrison Reed

Ipswich Town - Axel Tuanzebe (75), Ben Johnson (75), Kalvin Phillips (75), Chiedozie Ogbene, George Hirst

Leicester City - Jakub Stolarczyk, Caleb Okoli (75), Ricardo Pereira, Abdul Fatawu, Harry Winks (50)

Liverpool - Alisson (50), Ibrahima Konate, Konstantinos Tsimikas (25), Diogo Jota (50), Federico Chiesa (50)

Manchester City - Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, Oscar Bobb

Manchester United - Victor Lindelof (50), Leny Yoro (50)

Newcastle United - Emil Krafth, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Alexander Isak (75)

Nottingham Forest - Ibrahim Sangare, Danilo

Southampton - Aaron Ramsdale, Gavin Bazunu, Jan Bednarek, Juan Larios, Adam Lallana, Will Smallbone, Paul Onuachu (75), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Cristian Romero (50), Micky van de Ven, Archie Gray (75), Wilson Odobert, Mikey Moore, Dominic Solake (75), Richarlison

West Ham United - Konstantinos Mavropanos (75), Kaelan Casey (75), Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Yerson Mosquera, Bastien Meupiyou (75), Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

West Ham United's Mohammed Kudus is available again after scoring and seeing red in the Hammers' 4-1 loss at Spurs in October /

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions for being sent off or accumulating yellow cards, or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Crystal Palace - Daichi Kamada

Fulham - Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney

Manchester United - Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo

Southampton - Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes, Tyler Dibling, Lesley Ugochukwu

Spurs - Rodrigo Bentancur

Wolves - Nelson Semedo

FPL Gameweek 14 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Wednesday at 7.30pm unless stated.

Arsenal v Manchester United (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Aston Villa v Brentford (Wednesday, 8.15pm)

Bournemouth v Spurs (Thursday, 8.15pm)

Everton v Wolves

Fulham v Brighton (Thursday, 7.30pm)

Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace (Tuesday, 7.30pm)

Leicester City v West Ham United (Tuesday, 8.15pm)

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest

Newcastle United v Liverpool

Southampton v Chelsea

Manchester United's Ruben Amorim faces his toughest test yet since taking the reins as the Red Devils travel to Arsenal / Alex Livesey/Getty Images

When does the next FPL Gameweek start?



The next FPL Gameweek starts on Saturday, December 7 with Everton v Liverpool at 12.30pm.

