The most viewed TikTok in the world has been revealed – and it’s not what you’d expect

TikTok has become the birthplace of a vast array of content, from recipes and viral dances to celebrity gossip and relationship advice. However, the most viewed video of all time has recently been revealed – and it’s certainly not what you'd expect, given the platform's diverse range of content.

TikTokers have discovered a clip that has amassed an astonishing 3.6 billion views and 1.1 million likes, making it the most-watched TikTok video ever.

Curious to know what it could be? Well, to put it simply – it’s a blank, black screen.

The 10-second clip shared by user 'Lasi' was uploaded on 7 June 2023 and continues to bring in the views.

Understandably, no one knows why.

"3.6b views for what?" one user quipped, as another wrote: "This is it? Deadass?"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "3.7b views for a black screen is crazy."













Zach King even chimed in on the action, after racking up a staggering 2.3 billion views for his Harry Potter inspired TikTok.

He joked: "Maybe my videos were too bright!"

His 2019 clip, captioned "They rejected my application to Hogwarts but I still found a way to be a wizard," shows him waltzing around on a broomstick, before asking a friend, "Do you like my costume?"

@zachking They rejected my application to Hogwarts but I still found a way to be a wizard. 🧹#illusion #magic #harrypotter





King's clip held the title for the most watched TikTok for over five years – that was until the bizarre blank screen entered the mix.

