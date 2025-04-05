New initiative offers support and Uber discounts for solo gig-goers in the UK

New research revealed that more than a quarter of UK women (27 per cent) would be interested in attending gigs solo if they felt safer traveling home afterward.

With nearly a third (31 per cent) of the UK population planning to attend more live events this year, set against the backdrop of an exciting summer of performances, Strut Safe, Viagogo, and Uber are teaming up to ensure fans feel safer when traveling to and from gigs.

Strut Safe, a volunteer-run support service providing reassurance and companionship for those traveling alone, has seen a 28 per cent increase in calls over the past year. The majority of these calls come after 11pm on weekends, a crucial travel period for gig-goers.

This increase aligns with new research showing that personal safety remains a key concern. Research shows that the biggest worry for Brits journeying home solo from gigs is walking alone (35 per cent), with women (41 per cent) and LGBTQIA+ individuals (37 per cent) disproportionately affected. Other top travel concerns include:

Using public transport alone at night (28 per cent)

Waiting alone at transport stops (eg, bus depots, train platforms) (27 per cent)

Having no phone signal (22 per cent)

Being alone in venue car parks (21 per cent)

Strut Safe

With 40 per cent of women and 35 per cent of LGBTQIA+ individuals unaware of the support line, the initiative aims to increase awareness of Strut Safe’s 0333 335 0026 number and encourage all gig-goers to reach out if they need reassurance while heading home alone.

To make live events even more accessible, Viagogo and Uber are also offering a £10 Uber discount from 4 April 2025 during late nights (8pm - 6am) to help fans feel more at ease when travelling solo.

How to Use the £10 Uber Discount

Code: ‘ruGtzslERHA’

Available from: 8pm on Friday, 4th April 2025

Valid between 8pm and 6am nightly (limited time offer)

To activate: Open the Uber app, click on ‘wallet’ followed by ‘add voucher code’, then enter ‘ruGtzslERHA’ to redeem £10 off a taxi home

Note: The code can only be redeemed once per Uber user

Matt Drew, business development lead at Viagogo said: "At Viagogo, our mission is to help more fans access live events. That’s why we’re going beyond the event itself - partnering with leading support line Strut Safe and Uber to help address some of the barriers fans experience so they can enjoy a great night out from start to finish."

Mollie Moric, co-chair of Women at Uber, added: "Safety is built into every step of the journey with Uber because everyone deserves to feel safe and supported when travelling. We're proud to partner with Strut Safe and Viagogo to help music fans get home safely and with peace of mind."

