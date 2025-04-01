Survivor of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex-trafficking network Virginia Giuffre has been flooded with well-wishes after claiming she has just “days to live”.

In a post on Instagram, Giuffre, who settled a sexual assault lawsuit against disgraced Royal Family member Prince Andrew in 2022, said she had been involved in an accident during which her car had been struck by a school bus travelling at 110 km/hr (68 mph).

Also going by the name Virginia Roberts, Giuffre claimed in the post that she was suffering from kidney failure and that doctors had given her a matter of days to live.

Alongside an image of herself with what appear to be cuts and bruises on her face, she said: “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.”

She continued: “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all.”

Giuffre has been met with plenty of well-wishers following the concerning post.

“What you did for all the victims of sexual abuse and human trafficking will always be remembered. Thank you for speaking up, wishing you recovery and many more years to live,” one person wrote.

Someone else said: “You encouraged me to fight back in 2020. You have had such an important effect on so many around the world.”

Another wrote: “You deserve so much better in life! I wish you well, I wish you the best, I wish you justice!”

“Thank you. You have helped so many people, you are a remarkable and strong person. Sending love your way,” commented someone else.

One Instagrammer said: “I'm so sorry for all your pain and suffering. Thank you for being a shining light, among all the darkness and evil of this world. I wish you well. Peace.”

It is not known where the alleged accident took place, but her spokeswoman, Dini von Mueffling, said: “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

Giuffre’s accusations against Prince Andrew led to the infamous 2019 interview the Royal did with journalist Emily Matilis, in which he attempted to refute the claims against him by suggesting he “ couldn’t sweat ” at the time. Prince Andrew has always strongly denied the allegations.

