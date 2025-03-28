A British reporter has spoken out after being told by Marjorie Taylor Greene to "go back to your own country" - and she wasn't all that surprised by the US representative's hostile reaction.

Sky News's US Correspondent Martha Kelner put a question to Greene about US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amid the ongoing Signal group chat scandal.

It didn't exactly go down too well as the MAGA cheerleader interrupted and demanded to know: "What country are you from?”

Kelner said she was from the UK, which caused Greene to rant in response: "We don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country, where you have a major migrant problem?”





When Kelner attempted to further ask questions, Greene then held her palm up towards her, and said, “I don’t care about your fake news”.

Since the clip went viral, Kelner spoke to the Daily Mail, and shared that she "did expect" the combative tone from Greene.

"It was an exercise in deflection. I did expect her to take that tone with me. I didn't take it personally and I'm not a victim," the journalist said about the exchange.

She also noted the outpouring of support she has received since inadvertently making the headlines, but says she was "just doing my job".

"The footage has gone viral and had millions and millions of views here in the US and in the UK. I've had messages from people all around the world - but particularly from Americans, saying 'We're embarrassed' and that 'she doesn't represent our views,'" Kelner said.

"There's an anti-British and an anti-Europe thing in this administration. Her shouting at a journalist and being so rude in one of America's most important institutions is not a good look."

Kelner highlighted how Greene's remarks "echoes" a sentiment shared by Vice President JD Vance whose recent comments about the UK and Europe have come under fire.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene knew where I was from. There's an anti-British and an anti-Europe thing in this administration', she said.

"In many ways it just echoes what JD Vance was saying when he appeared at the Munich Security Conference, which is that he doesn't particularly value the relationship with Europe, and perhaps the relationship with Britain as well."

Greene's remarks aren't new, as Kelner pointed out that this isn't the first time the controversial politician has given this aggressive answer to the media.

"I've seen her speaking to numerous journalists like that and when she gets a question that she doesn't like, or a line of questioning that she doesn't like, she goes on the attack, and often it is telling a journalist 'to go back to your country' or 'we're not interested in your opinion'," she explained.

"I steeled myself for the possibility that she wouldn't like me being there or like me asking those sort of questions before I'd even opened my mouth.

"That's probably why I felt so calm because it's not a surprise, really, it's just the same old frayed playbook of crisis management, which is deny, deflect and attack. You have to stay sort of dispassionate."

On Green, Kelner acknowledged how she's "very vocal" and represents the MAGA movement as "arguably their most visible spokesperson".

But the question is... has the White House been in touch?

"I haven't heard from the White House. I don't expect to. I suspect the way the Trump Administration's handling will continue to be that they're trying to tough it out," she said.

