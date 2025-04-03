Two men are taking legal action against adult platform OnlyFans over the claim that the models used “chatters” to talk to them.

According to reports by 404 Media, a class action complaint from two OnlyFans users claims that the platform allows fraud to take place on its site because models can use third-party services to talk to their subscribers by “impersonating” them.

The men, M. Brunner and J. Fry, from Illinois, claimed they believed the creators they were subscribed to were speaking directly to them in messages and videos.

The plaintiffs said they suspected they were talking to agency “chatters”, and not the real OnlyFans creator, when they realised that one individual would not be able to send the volume of genuine DMs or video clips to meet the demand of 700,000 fans, in one creators’ case.

Both of the men claim that, had they known they were not talking with the real model, they would not have subscribed or paid as much money as they did for the service.

The complaint was brought against two parent companies of OnlyFans – Fenix Internet, LLC and Fenix International Limited.

“Plaintiff Fry created an account primarily in order to engage in friendly conversations with models and share photographs of his cooking creations,” the complaint says.

Fry “began to become suspicious of who he was actually communicating” when he got contradictory information and errors within the messages.

“By exercising its discretion to enrich itself while participating in the deception of its customers, OnlyFans consciously and deliberately frustrates the agreed common purposes of the contract and disappoints the reasonable expectations of Plaintiffs and Class Members, thereby depriving them of the benefit of their bargain,” the complaint reads.

indy100 has contacted OnlyFans for comment.

Why not read…

OnlyFans stars are using AI chatbots to talk dirty to subscribers

Bhad Bhabie reveals staggering amount she's made from OnlyFans

Harry Potter actor joins OnlyFans to 'get out of debt'

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings