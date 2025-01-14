FPL Gameweek 21 preview: News, injuries, suspensions, fixtures, picks and analysis

2025 has only just begun but there have already been loads of talking points in the world of the Premier League and English football.



Liverpool have stuttered since the turn of the year, with a draw at home to Manchester United and loss at Spurs in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, Arsenal have struggled too with a number of key injuries and Manchester United have picked up key results after their worst December ever.

Last time out in the Premier League, Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo was the standout Fantasy Premier League (FPL) star with 19 points from his side's 5-0 thumping of Southampton at St Mary's.

Ahead of each FPL gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 21.

Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo picked up 19 points from his side's 5-0 thumping of Southampton / Getty Images

FPL gameweek 21 picks - what to think about

The January transfer window is open and while it's currently keeping its reputation as quite a quiet window so far, there have been a few noteworthy ones, including Spurs signing goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky who has a FPL price of £4.5m.

Looking at player picks and as always when two sides at the top of the league meet, it can give FPL managers a headache.

Top side Liverpool travel to third-placed Nottingham Forest, who have the most clean sheets out of anyone in the Premier League (nine) but Liverpool themselves are just behind (eight).

That could mean while Mohamed Salah is normally the go-to captain, managers may want to consider other possibilities as he will not be a guarantee for points, especially under the City Ground lights.

Also, for those with Forest assets, especially in defence, there's equally no guarantee a clean sheet will be kept.

Arsenal's form has dipped of late with no wins in their last three in all competitions and a number of key players are out injured, with Gabriel Jesus now being added to that growing list with a suspected ACL injury.

The Gunners also only have one green fixture in their next four.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4) and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back in the Premier League after being winless in their last four and host a Bournemouth side with a number of key injuries.

Newcastle United continue to be in red-hot form with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak looking unstoppable at the moment - Isak missed the FA Cup Bromley win but is hoping to return in time for the midweek fixtures. Harvey Barnes has been ruled out for a month.

Manchester City have won their last couple in the league, and beat Salford 8-0 with a rotated side, but only have one green fixture in their next nine.

However, as we know with City, if they start to hit form again they'll be difficult to stop, so keep an eye out on this, especially if deals are done in the transfer window.

Both Fulham and Brighton have decent runs with just one red fixture in their next eight. Brentford have a tricky run with Manchester City, Liverpool and Spurs in their next four.

Manchester United have seemingly struggled against teams that like to sit back against them compared to ones that come at them more, with one red fixture in their next seven, but they could be buoyed by that Arsenal FA Cup win.

Graham Potter has taken over at West Ham United with no green fixture in his opening four.

As mentioned last time, one team to consider over the coming weeks could be Crystal Palace - the Eagles have recovered to some extent after a poor start to the season and have no red fixture in their next eight games.

Eagles players, such as Dean Henderson, Daniel Munoz, Eberechi Eze, Ismaila Sarr or Jean-Philippe Mateta, could provide FPL managers with a key differential.

David Moyes has taken over at Everton with hope he can steer the Toffees to safety - but he has just one green fixture in his first seven.

Ipswich Town continue to fight but have one green fixture in their next 10.

David Moyes is back in charge at Everton / Getty Images

FPL transfer news

Through January, we'll keep you up-to-date with all of the most important transfers that have happened since the last gameweek.

Former Everton defender Ben Godfrey has signed on loan at Ipswich Town for the rest of the season (with an FPL price of just £4.0m), having only made five appearances since his move to Serie A side Atalanta in the summer.

Spurs brought in cover for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who is still out injured, by signing Antonin Kinsky (FPL £4.5m) from Slavia Prague.

Bournemouth have signed teenage defender Julio Soler (FPL £4.0m) from Argentinian side Lanus and Wolves have moved to strengthen their defence too with the signing of Ivorian Emmanuel Agbadou from Stade Reims.

There have been two outgoings at Bournemouth as well with Philip Billing and Max Aarons both leaving the club on loan for the rest of the season.

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - Jurrien Timber (75), Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori (75), Tomiyasu Takehiro, Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri, Jorginho (75), Gabriel Jesus (50)

Aston Villa - Emi Martinez (75), Pau Torres, Diego Carlos (50), John McGinn (25), Ross Barkley (25), Jaden Philogene (50)

Bournemouth - Adam Smith, Marcos Sensei, Julian Araujo, Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Christie (75), Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Evanilson, Enes Unal

Brentford - Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Lewis Dunk (75), Tariq Lamptey (75), Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter (75), Yankuba Minteh (75), Jack Hinshelwood (75), Mats Wieffer (25), James Milner (25), Diego Gomez (25), Joao Pedro (75), Evan Ferguson

Brighton - Lewis Dunk (75), Tariq Lamptey (75), Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Georginio Rutter (75), Yankuba Minteh (75), Jack Hinshelwood (75), Mats Wieffer (25), James Milner (25), Diego Gomez (25), Joao Pedro (75), Evan Ferguson Chelsea - Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman

Crystal Palace - Dean Henderson (75), Will Hughes (50), Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca (25), Franco Umeh-Chibueze (25)

Everton - Dwight McNeil, Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner (25), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (75), Armando Broja (25), Youssef Chermiti (25)

Fulham - Kenny Tete, Reiss Nelson, Sander Berge (75), Ricardo Muniz (75)

Ipswich Town - Axel Tuanzebe, Sam Szmodics (25), Omari Hutchinson, Conor Chaplin, Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen, Jannik Vestergaard (75), Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Joe Gomez

Manchester City - Ruben Dias (25), John Stones (25), Rodri, Oscar Bobb (25)

Manchester United - Victor Lindelof (25), Luke Shaw (25), Mason Mount (25)

Newcastle United - Nick Pope (25), Emil Krafth (75), Sven Botman (75), Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy (75), Harvey Barnes (75), Joe Willock (75), Alexander Isak (75), Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Ibrahim Sangare

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu (75), Jack Stephens, Juan Larios, Flynn Downes (75), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Ben Davies, Rodrigo Bentancur, Wilson Odobert, Richarlison (50)

West Ham United - Emerson (75), Jean-Clair Todibo (25), Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville (50), Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Nelson Semedo (50), Toti Gomes, Craig Dawson (50), Yerson Mosquera, Mario Lemina (75), Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus went off on a stretcher with a suspected ACL injury during the Gunners' FA Cup third round exit at home to Manchester United / Getty Images

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Bournemouth - Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

Leicester City - Odsonne Edouard

Liverpool - Darwin Nunez

Manchester United - Diogo Dalot

FPL gameweek 21 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (January 18) at 3pm GMT unless stated otherwise.

Arsenal v Aston Villa (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Brentford v Liverpool

Chelsea v Wolves (Monday, 8pm)

Everton v Spurs (Sunday, 2pm)

Ipswich Town v Manchester City (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Leicester City v Fulham

Manchester United v Brighton (Sunday, 2pm)

Newcastle United v Brentford (Saturday, 12.30pm)

Nottingham Forest v Southampton (Sunday, 2pm)

West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Injury stricken Arsenal will be looking to bounce back at home to Aston Villa after a tough start to 2025 / Getty Images

When does the next FPL gameweek start?



Premier League action is coming thick and fast with the next FPL gameweek underway on Saturday, January 25 with four games kicking off at 3pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

