Was that the gameweek Liverpool grabbed the Premier League trophy with one hand? Of course, there's still a long way to go, but it's looking very good for the Reds at the moment.

Liverpool are back to six points clear of the chasing pack with a game in hand after the Reds secured a last-gasp victory at Brentford with Arsenal being pegged back by Aston Villa.

Nottingham Forest were given a late scare by bottom side Southampton with Chelsea back in the top four with a win against Wolves after Newcastle United were stunned 4-1 by Bournemouth.

Justin Kluivert scored a hat-trick and got an assist for the Cherries in that game and was the top points scorer in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for gameweek 22, earning 22 points.

At the other end of the table there was a huge win for Everton at home to Spurs which pulled the Toffees four points above the relegation zone but the other seven teams in the bottom eight, including Manchester United, all lost.

Ahead of each FPL gameweek, we'll be keeping you up-to-date with all the latest that's going on, including transfers while the windows are open, injury news, suspensions, who's playing who and our in-depth analysis of what you need to be thinking about.



Here's indy100's preview for FPL gameweek 23.

Bournemouth's Justin Kluivert top scored in FPL in gameweek 22 with 22 points / Getty Images

FPL gameweek 23 picks - what to think about

Before we get stuck into gameweek 23 specifically, top dogs Liverpool (along with Everton) have a double gameweek next time out with trips to Bournemouth and Everton on the horizon so FPL managers might want to start thinking about how they're going to plan for that.

To capitalise on this, it might be worth thinking about a triple captain option for then as just the two teams have the double gameweek - it might be worth holding off using the free hit chip until a number of teams have a blank or double gameweek to really capitalise.

The assistant manager chip can be used from gameweek 24 onwards too so managers may want to think about budgeting for that as the managers have a monetary value between £0.5m and £1.5m - we'll have more in-depth analysis of who look good options for that next time out.

Looking at which teams have what coming up, Liverpool have a green gameweek this week before the double, which are two neutral fixtures.

FPL has four difficulty rankings of fixtures - green (2) is the so-called 'easiest' with this then going through neutral (3), light red (4), and dark red (5), which is what is referred to through this analysis.

Arsenal still have a number of key injuries but have three green fixtures in their next four, although Manchester City at home is in that run.

High-flying Nottingham Forest have a bit of a tough run now, with three neutral fixtures followed by three light red ones.

Chelsea travel to Manchester City next with a run of fairly mixed fixtures after that.

Manchester City's form in the Premier League had picked up before their 4-2 loss at PSG after being two goals to the good - they have a fairly tough run coming up with four red fixtures in their next five and no green fixture now until the start of April.

Newcastle United and Alexander Isak's form was brought to a crashing halt at home to Bournemouth last time out but the Magpies have a trip to Southampton up next - but there is no green fixture in the four games after that so that could be something to think about.

Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions and Cherry picks could prove fruitful.

Oli Watkins has returned to form for Aston Villa in the league who are unbeaten in their last four; they have a run of three green fixtures coming up too.

Brighton have won their last two after having a bit of a barren run and Mitoma Kaoru has been among the meaningful FPL points again with Everton up next.

Crystal Palace continue their annual strong second half of the season form, unbeaten in their last six in all competitions with no red fixture for two months.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored four in the last three games and could be a strong option up front.

Manchester United and West Ham United both continue to be unpredictable and Spurs' slump continues.

All the teams fighting in the bottom quarter of the table have tricky runs over the next few weeks.

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored four in his last three league games for Crystal Palace and could prove a fruitful option for FPL managers / Getty Images

FPL transfer news

Through January, we'll keep you up-to-date with all of the most important transfers that have happened since the last gameweek.

Southampton's Ben Brereton Diaz has left for Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season.

Manchester City have been busy and made three permanent signings - centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov (FPL price is £5.0m) from Ligue 1 side Lens, another centre-back in Vitor Reis (FPL £4.5m) from Brazilian team Palmeiras and forward Omar Marmoush from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Midfielder Albert Gronbaek (FPL £5.0m) has signed for Southampton from State Rennais for the rest of the campaign.

Aston Villa have signed right-back Andres Garcia (FPL £4.5m) on a permanent deal from La Liga side Levante.

Omar Marmoush has been in scintillating form for Eintracht Frankfurt so far this season and has now signed for Manchester City / Getty Images

FPL injuries



Each gameweek, this is a comprehensive guide to players who are out or are a doubt for each club in the order they appear for their club in FPL.

If they have a knock and a chance of playing, this will be reflected (if they have a 75 per cent chance of playing, the number will be by their name in brackets, the same for 50 per cent chance and so on), otherwise they are ruled out.

This is correct at the time of writing.

Arsenal - William Saliba (50), Ben White, Tomiyasu Takehiro, Bukayo Saka, Myles Lewis-Skelly (75), Gabriel Jesus

Aston Villa - Pau Torres, John McGinn (50), Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana (75)

Bournemouth - Adam Smith, Marcos Sensei, James Hill (25), Julian Araujo, Julio Soler, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Evanilson, Enes Unal

Brentford - Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Aaron Hickey, Josh Dasilva, Gustavo Nunes, Igor Thiago

Brighton - Ferdi Kadioglu, Igor Julio, Jack Hinshelwood (50), Mats Wieffer (50), James Milner, Evan Ferguson (50)

Crystal Palace - Jefferson Lerma (75), Adam Wharton, Matheus Franca

Everton - Seamus Coleman, Dwight McNeil, Tim Iroegbunam, James Garner (75), Armando Broja (25), Youssef Chermiti

Fulham - Kenny Tete, Reiss Nelson

Ipswich Town - Sam Szmodics (25), Conor Chaplin (50), Chiedozie Ogbene

Leicester City - Mads Hermansen, Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Abdul Fatawu

Liverpool - Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones (75)

Manchester City - Ruben Dias (75), Nathan Ace (75), Jeremy Dock (75), Rodri, Oscar Bobb (25)

Manchester United - Jonny Evans (25), Victor Lindelof (25), Luke Shaw (25), Mason Mount (25)

Newcastle United - Nick Pope (50), Jamaal Lascelles, Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson

Nottingham Forest - Callum Hudson-Odoi (75), Ibrahim Sangare

Southampton - Gavin Bazunu (75), Jack Stephens, Juan Larios, Tyler Dibling (75), Ross Stewart

Spurs - Guglielmo Vicario, Destiny Udogie, Cristian Romero (50), Micky van de Ven (50), Brennan Johnson, Yves Bissouma (75), Timo Werner, Rodrigo Bentancur (50), Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

West Ham United - Jean-Clair Todibo (25), Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville (50), Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug

Wolves - Toti Gomes (50), Yerson Mosquera, Boubacar Traore (75), Enso Gonzalez, Sasa Kalajdzic

FPL suspensions

Some players have picked up suspensions or are ineligible to face their parent club after joining a different team on loan.

Again, this is correct at the time of writing.

Chelsea - Mykhailo Mudryk

West Ham United - Konstantinos Mavropanos

Enzo Maresca will be in the opposing dugout to former colleague Pep Guardiola once more as Chelsea travel to Manchester City on Saturday teatime / Getty Images

FPL gameweek 23 fixtures

These fixtures kick-off on Saturday (January 18) at 3pm GMT unless stated otherwise.

Aston Villa v West Ham United (Sunday, 4.30pm)

Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest

Brighton v Everton

Crystal Palace v Brentford (Sunday, 2pm)

Fulham v Manchester United (Sunday, 7pm)

Liverpool v Ipswich Town

Manchester City v Chelsea (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Southampton v Newcastle United

Spurs v Leicester City (Sunday, 2pm)

Wolves v Arsenal

When does the next FPL gameweek start?



The next FPL gameweek gets underway on Saturday, February 1 with Nottingham Forest v Brighton at 12.30pm.

Players can still join in and play and if you've missed it, indy100 has put together some tips and strategies to get you started:

