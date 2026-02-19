FPL Gameweek 27 preview: Every player you need to think about

It couldn't happen again... Could it? Two consecutive draws for Arsenal in a Double Gameweek mean they now sit five points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League - but City have played a game less... Are they starting to lose their grip on the title race?



It therefore perhaps wasn't quite the haul of points those who backed Gunners assets in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) were expecting and there's a lot for managers to think about ahead of the latest Gameweek.

Gameweek 27 starts with three fixtures kicking off on Saturday (21 February) at 3pm GMT (10am ET / 7am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (1.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET / 5.30am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 27.

Best Gameweek 27 goalkeeper picks

Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) could be a strong contender - the Italian shot-stopper has kept seven home league clean sheets this season with a home match against Newcastle United up next and City have two green Gameweeks in their next four - but then a Blank Gameweek 31 after that.

Aston Villa's Emi Martinez (£5.0m) has provided returns in three of the last four Villa league games and with Leeds United and Wolves up next, he could be one to consider. Sunderland's Robin Roefs (£4.9m) could be a good alternative for this Gameweek as the Black Cats host Fulham.

Chelsea have only kept one league clean sheet under Liam Rosenior (which was against Brentford and the Bees should have scored at least one in that) but with Burnley at home, Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) could be an option.

Best Gameweek 27 defender picks

Although Arsenal's defence has not been as tight of late, Gabriel (£7.1m) can provide returns at both ends of the pitch, with his assist at Wolves being an example. He's one to keep in as the Gunners travel to arch rivals Spurs next.

Liverpool have no red fixture in their next eight and premium pick Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m) seems to be getting closer to the levels we know he can reach. Another threat at both ends of the pitch is Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah (£5.8m) and with the Blues hosting Burnley, he could be in for a hatful.

Sunderland's Nordi Mukiele (£4.6m) is one to think about with Fulham at home. And a budget friendly alternative that you should definitely consider is Bournemouth's James Hill (£4.0m). He got into Bournemouth's starting XI in Gameweek 19 and has scored 40 points since, the highest points scoring Cherry of all in that time.

Best Gameweek 27 midfielder picks

There are quite a few midfielders to think about at the moment - Chelsea's Cole Palmer (£10.6m) is the most transferred player in ahead of this Gameweek. He's scored 32 points across the last two Gameweeks with four goals and an assist but three of those strikes were from the penalty spot. With Burnley up next though, don't bet against him getting double figures again.

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) is arguably still the best way into the Reds midfield at the moment. Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) may have scored just once in his last nine league games but he scored twice against Leeds United earlier in the season.

Over in Manchester, United's captain Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) is still one to be thinking about despite a blank at West Ham United last time out. He scored 42 points in the five Gameweeks prior to that. And City's Antoine Semenyo (£8.0m) is repaying everyone who stuck with him during his move from Bournemouth. He's got three goals and an assist across his last four league games.

Looking at cheaper alternatives, Brentford's Dango Ouattara (£5.8m) is one to think about. Before the Arsenal game, he registered 20 FPL points across two Gameweeks and previously proved his worth just before AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations) earlier in the season. The Bees don't have a red Gameweek in their next seven.

And West Ham United's Crysencio Summerville (£5.6m) can't stop scoring - he's scored six in his last seven in all competitions.

Best Gameweek 27 forward picks

Chelsea's Joao Pedro (£7.7m) continues to be in fine form under Rosenior and has scored 38 FPL points across the last five Gameweeks. With Burnley at home this weekend, could he even be an alternative candidate for the captain's armband?

With the runs they have coming up, Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m), Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (£8.6m) and Brentford's Igor Thiago (£7.0m) are all picks to be thinking about as all three could get hatfuls of points over the next few Gameweeks.

If you're looking for something a little different, Crystal Palace's Jordan Strand Larsen (£6.1m) could be one to consider. He scored twice against Burnley last time out and his xG continues to rise as he's now getting more service leading the Eagles' frontline at the moment.

