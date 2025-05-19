Gears of War movie may finally have its director - and he's a big name

Netflix's upcoming Gears of War movie may finally have its director as negotiations reportedly continue with David Leitch.

Leitch has directed films such as John Wick, Deadpool 2 and The Fall Guy and he's now working on terms to lead the Gears of War film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It's reported if negotiations are successful, Leitch, along with wife and producing partner Kelly McCormick, will produce the feature under their 87North banner.

Jon Spaihts is writing the script for the feature - he's been working with Denis Villeneuve on adapting Dune.

Gears of War first released in 2006 / Artwork from Xbox Game Studios

Gears of War is an iconic Xbox series that started out in 2006.



The first game is set on Sera, a planet on the brink of collapse, and focuses on a squad of troops called Delta Squad fighting against the Locust to save the last remaining humans from extinction.

Marcus Fenix is the lead character and is charged with trying to save humanity.

Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster of the original game building on the Ultimate Edition, was recently announced and is releasing on August 26 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.

