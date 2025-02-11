Will GTA 6 use AI? Rockstar boss sets the record straight

Rockstar Games teased the gaming world with the release of the GTA 6 trailer over a year ago, and since then, fans have been left eagerly waiting for any new updates on what promises to be one of the most groundbreaking releases of all time.

While waiting for the big release in Autumn 2025, some creative fans have taken matters into their own hands, using GTA 5 to design what they believe will be the map of GTA 6, fueling the anticipation even further.

More recently, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games‘ parent company Take-Two Interactive, addressed the game's inclusion of artificial intelligence.

Earlier this week, Zelnick appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box. When asked about the level of AI in GTA 6, he responded: "We’ve been using digital tools since the very beginning.

"I would say the interactive entertainment business is an innovator within what people call AI now. I don’t doubt we’ll continue to innovate. I think it is worth noting though that the genius is human. The tools might be digital but the creative genius is human."

- YouTube youtu.be

Zelnick was also questioned about his views on the potential impact of realistic violent graphics in games, and whether he’s concerned about it influencing real-life behavior.

"Well, to be clear, entertainment doesn’t create behaviour," he quipped. "Entertainment reflects behaviour. Entertainment gives people an opportunity to release feelings and engage in feelings."

Zelnick continued: "Entertainment tells stories. The notion entertainment creating behaviour has been tested and disproved over and over again. We have a test case: when you watch TV and movies of any times they’re very realistic looking so I’m not worried about photorealistic video games."

Stay up to date on all the GTA 6 updates with Indy100's live blog

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.