GTA 6 LIVE: Rating reveals very adult gameplay mechanics

A new GTA 6 rating has revealed very adult gameplay mechanics including explicit sex scenes, decapitation and being able to take cocaine.

Grand Theft Auto 6 releases next month on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. Those who pre-order the Standard or Ultimate edition can load it a week early from 12 November.

Rockstar Games has been sending out "care packages" filled with exclusive GTA VI merch to content creators and some publications too ahead of the game's launch.

Follow Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Rating reveals very adult GTA 6 gameplay mechanics PEGI shared a rating for GTA 6 which revealed key, very adult gameplay mechanics but it seems to have since been taken offline. Unsurprisingly, PEGI rated the game as 18 for violence, sex, drugs and online purchases. But in the content specific issues section, key details about what players can do in GTA 6 have been revealed. It said: "Violence is bloody with a high degree of realism, with certain weapons being able to cause greater damage such as detailed decapitation and dismemberment. "Drug use is frequent and prominent with the player being able to partake in drug use with others and to use illegal drugs directly from their inventory. "Most notably, cocaine can be carried around by the player and snorted directly from their hand at any time. "There are also strong sexual themes including nudity, scenes of intercourse and occasional scenes of sexual fetishes. "In various night clubs, the player can also pay for private dances, during which the game allows the player to move their hands onto the dancer's breasts and buttocks." This rating appears to have since been taken offline as a message saying "the requested page could not be found" now appears but not before it has done the rounds on social media.

Even more brand new GTA 6 screenshots See on Instagram Yet more fresh GTA 6 screenshots have been shared by LOVE magazine. They show two new pictures of Jason and Lucia as well as an image of Vice City.

Brand new GTA 6 screenshots officially revealed See on Instagram Brand new official GTA 6 screenshots have been shared by LOVE magazine. The publication has Jason and Lucia as one of the cover options for its latest upcoming issue which will include a huge feature on GTA 6. Promoting this on Instagram, new screenshots have been shared of Jason and Lucia in a diner, new outfits for the couple and of Vice City.

Another GTA 6 magazine cover and new artwork See on Instagram Another magazine cover featuring GTA 6 including new artwork has been revealed. LOVE magazine's official social media account posted Jason and Lucia on the front cover of its latest issue. An Instagram post said: "For LOVE Issue 27, the team behind the most anticipated entertainment launch in history takes @kaci0n inside a decade of obsessive world-building, unpacks what the American Dream looks like now and explains why, in a world this dense, no one you meet is an extra."

Miami Heat will play as 'Vice City' as exclusive new merch drops Miami Heat has confirmed it will become 'Vice City' against Milwaukee Bucks at the Kaseya Center for one night only on 18 November, the day before GTA 6 launches. For the game, there will be a "never-before-seen court" and the Heat will be "wearing an all-new uniform". "This is a night in Vice City," an official social media post adds. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Exclusive Miami Heat 'Vice City' merch has just landed on the team's store too. Merch includes t-shirts, hats and hoodies.

Rockstar Games update sparks 'suspicion' Rockstar Games has shared another GTA Online update which has caused "suspicion" among some on social media. A X / Twitter post said: "Work the night shift in GTA Online apprehending Standard and Most Wanted Targets and cleaning up the streets in Dispatch Work for 2x GTA$ and RP all October. "Plus, nab two Bounties for the Weekly Challenge to get the Green Vintage Skull Mask + GTA$100k." The timing of this announcement is causing fans to speculate there could be some sort of official GTA 6 update soon as it's earlier than Rockstar usually posts.

GTA Online update Rockstar Games has shared an update about GTA Online on social media. A post on X / Twitter said: "The streets of Los Santos are crawling with creepy apparitions, paranormal visions and more this Halloween season. "Get 3x GTA$ and RP in Halloween Survivals, an extra GTA$2m bonus for completing all Weekly Challenges and more in GTA Online."



Miami GTA 6 Vice City sign seen lit up All lit up!

by u/Acceptable-Pitch-804 in GTA6 The 'welcome to Vice City' sign promoting GTA 6 on top of the Kaseya Center in Miami has been spotted lit up at night. The sign has been installed on the center's roof over the past few weeks or so and now it's been spotted illuminated in full.

Sex scenes confirmed in GTA 6 Sex scenes have been confirmed to be included in GTA 6, according to the game's official ratings in Australia and New Zealand. The game has been rated R18, alongside warnings of "drug use, graphic violence, nudity, offensive language, sex scenes". Although GTA 5 had a warning of "sexual material" in its rating, there were sex scenes in the game.

Rockstar Games makes quiet but key GTA 6 update It's been spotted Rockstar Games has added an official ESRB rating to its website for GTA 6. The rating confirms the game will be rated M and feature "blood and gore, intense violence, humour, nudity, strong language, strong sexual content, use of drugs and alcohol" along with "in-game purchases". Both the PS Store and XBOX Store have also been updated to reflect the rating.

Fresh GTA 6 map and region details revealed New GTA 6 map and region details have been revealed by Game Informer. GTA 6 is set in the fictional state of Leonida, a take on Florida, with Vice City a parody of Miami.

The map is split into six different regions, which are Vice City, Ambrosia, Grassrivers, Leonida Keys, Mount Kalaga National Park and Port Gellhorn. The story will take players across each of these different regions. Leonida will be twice the size of Los Santos.

Rockstar Games sends creators and outlets GTA 6 'care packages' Rockstar Games has been sending out GTA 6 "care packages" filled with exclusive merch to content creators and some media outlets ahead of the game's release. The contents of some of the boxes vary but merch items include t-shirts, jumpers, hats and stickers.

GTA 6 releases next month We're now in October - which means GTA 6 releases next month. The countdown continues with just 49 days to go until its release.

New GTA 6 screenshots stun gamers 12 new GTA 6 screenshots were shared by Game Informer and gamers online have been left absolutely stunned by them. Redditor ADeadlyAlien reposted the screenshots on Reddit and the post has 5k upvotes at the time of writing with loads of comments. ZookeepergameProud30 said: "I can't f*****g wait for this game guys 😭😭😭 LOOK AT THOSE CLOUDS." TheNefariousness said: "That cropduster pic reminds me of the GTA 5 trailer, also had a cropdusting plane there." SmellyMcSmelly said: "Mmmm that waterfall bridge one. Cannot wait to walk around there." mross88 said: "I'm calling it, they will have Bigfoot in this game." l_ftd said: "Can't wait to disturb the calm and tranquility of those casually walking through the wilderness with my supercar whose off road capacities I will be testing over that bridge."

50 days until GTA 6 releases There are now just 50 days to go until GTA 6 releases. We're nearly there...

Huge new GTA 6 gameplay features and screenshots revealed Huge new GTA 6 gameplay details and screenshots have been revealed by Game Informer. The publication shared 12 new screenshots, including images of Vice City and Leonida landscapes, activities Jason and Lucia can do including sunbathing and hiking, and some of the wildlife that will feature in the game. It's also been confirmed there will be tropical storms and hurricanes in the game, there are more than 170 different species of animal that can be found, and there is an "unprecedented level of detail and nuance" with NPCs. GTA 6's setting of Leonida split into six different regions is twice the size of Los Santos, activities include billiards, mini-golf and zoos, and the game is encouraged to be played multiple times through as the smallest of actions can have a significant bearing on the story.



Rockstar Games post Rockstar Games has shared an update about Red Dead Online. A social media post said: "Rebuild Maggie Fike's operation in Red Dead Online Moonshiner Story Missions and enjoy the aftertaste of 3x RDO$, Role XP and XP through 5 October. "Plus, get 3x RDO$ and XP on Free Roam Missions and the Featured Series."

Key GTA 6 gameplay feature quietly confirmed A key GTA 6 gameplay feature has been quietly confirmed. Game Informer is running GTA 6 as the main cover feature for its latest issue, #382, and it will include exclusive new interviews, screenshots and details about the game. Promoting this, a Game Informer article confirmed "advanced weather systems that simulate Florida's less sunny weather phenomena" will be included. This is something that has been heavily rumoured but has now been confirmed. Even more details about GTA 6 will be revealed once Game Informer's coverage goes live.

Brand new GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia revealed Brand new official GTA 6 artwork of Jason and Lucia from Rockstar Games has been revealed. Game Informer is running GTA 6 as the main cover feature for its latest issue, #382, and Rockstar has created artwork specifically for the magazine.

The issue will also include "12 new, exclusive screenshots accompanying the cover story" of GTA 6's "sights and people". Game Informer has a long running history of featuring Grand Theft Auto games on its front covers.

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