'Global laughingstock': Pete Hegseth's anti-'woke' military rant will make you cringe

Pete Hegseth has been mocked after his anti-”woke” rant about the US military.

Whether it be introducing testosterone replacement therapy or changing the name of the Department of Defense to the “ Department of War ”, the Trump administration has steadily been trying to mould the image of the military to emphasise hyper masculinity. But all of that is easier said than done when people find the “secretary of war” himself, Pete Hegseth, difficult to take seriously.

During an address at a Marine base in Virginia on Wednesday (30 September), Hegseth spoke about his vision for the military, using slurs and disparaging terms for groups he suggests don’t belong.

“It’s worth saying again so that the fake news understands it. We are no longer the woke department or the weak department. Simple translation of that – no fatties, no trannies, no beardos, no weirdos, no wimps, no radicals. Just warriors. Just tough, ready, committed troops,” Hegseth said.

And it didn’t land particularly well.

“I’ve probably said it before, but I’m not sure I’ve seen such an insecure man as Pete Hegseth in my entire life. Just living your whole life trying to fit into some pop culture caricature of masculinity. Dictionary definition of weak and pathetic,” someone commented.

One person said: “Unbearably corny.”

Another wrote: “It's worth saying again that the United States, once the ~ shining city on the hill ~ has been reduced to a global laughingstock that is beyond parody because the lived reality of our nation is too absurd to mock.”

Someone else mocked: “Is he paid to write the cold open for SNL?”

One person argued: “Imagine having the Pentagon at your disposal and still thinking your biggest threat is a guy with a beard.

“This isn’t warrior culture. It’s middle-school cafeteria politics with uniforms.”

“Hegseth when he thinks he's cooking,” wrote another, posting an image of fictional The Office character David Brent.

Another urged: “Fire Pete Hegseth. I want a grown-up running our Dept of Defense.”

Someone else remarked: “What an embarrassment to the United States.”

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