Gavin Newsom signs executive order directly opposing Trump: 'You're welcome, America'

Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order for California in direct opposition to Donald Trump.

US president Trump has made clear he wants artificial intelligence to be known by another name – “super intelligence” – going as far as to sign a White House accord labelling it as such, with a highly embarrassing typo included.

While tech bros such as Mark Zuckerberg have already bent the knee to Trump by using the term, others aren’t so keen to change the name of an entire sector because one man said so.

California governor Newsom explained he has signed an executive order “permanently declaring Artificial Intelligence ‘Artificial Intelligence’ in California”.

“You’re welcome, America,” he said in an X/Twitter post.

The order itself stated: “All agencies and departments subject to my authority shall refer to Artificial Intelligence and Al as ‘Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Al,’ notwithstanding any rebranded or different terminology used by the federal government, unless inconsistent with the law.”

It was a move that appeared to anger Trump supporters and please others.

Conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, wrote: “How brave”.

Someone else suggested: “This guy is such a loser. Always in Trump’s shadow.”

“This is very amusing and right wingers getting mad just makes it funnier,” another wrote.

Another argued: “Gavin Newsom just out-executive ordered Trump. Such a good troll!”

Someone else pointed out: “I love how the Trump Cult swarmed this post blaring how Newsom should not be wasting his time on this when California has real problems to solve… because Trump has obviously solved all problems for America and has tons of time to issue executive orders like that.”

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