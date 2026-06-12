Trump’s latest ‘transgender mutilization’ comments ridiculed by X/Twitter users

US president Donald Trump is known to be rather experimental with his use of the English language, from the infamous “covfefe” blunder to his “Dumbocrat” insult and his rants about the “transgender mutilization” of children – “mutilization”, of course, being a word which doesn’t even exist.

The 79-year-old made headlines back in March with the use of the made-up word, when he took to his Truth Social platform to discuss the then partial government shutdown and said any deal to end it must include “approval of Voter I.D., (with picture!), Citizenship to Vote, No Mail-In Voting (with exceptions), All Paper Ballots, No Men In Women’s Sports, and No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our precious children.”

He also repeated the term last month in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump.

And now, during a press event in the Oval Office on Thursday, the Republican said: “We have no mutilization of your children for transgender purposes … transgender mutilization of your children.

“When your child leaves your house and they take your child away from you, in some case, think of it, in six states, they take the child and do what they want to do. What they do is- is… I don’t even want to talk about it.

“But we hate that. No transgender mutilization of your children.”

Except the bulk of gender-affirming surgeries are not performed on young people, and the fact-checking website Snopes labelled Trump’s claim that American children have gone to school and returned home having had gender-affirming surgeries is “false” in September 2024.

And X/Twitter users have also ridiculed and dismissed Trump’s latest comments, with emergency psychiatrist and pharmacologist Tyler Black tweeting that “this has never happened in the history of happenings”:

“If you wanted to pick a single detail for just how perverse this cult is, look at how Trump literally changed the English language to accommodate his inability to remember words,” commented writer Jim Stewartson:

New York lawyer Joshua Stein responded: “The sad part isn’t his nonsense, it’s expected. It’s the millions of people that say: yeah he’s right”:

And another account said Trump was a “deeply sick man”:

All of this stems from an executive order signed by Trump at the start of his second presidential term, titled “Protecting children from chemical and surgical mutilation”, which declared it was US policy not to “fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another”.

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