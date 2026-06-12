New image of White House UFC arena sparks outrage: ‘I hope it rains sideways’

The planned UFC event at the White House is just days away, with the cage match coinciding with US president Donald Trump’s 80th birthday, and a newly released image of how the whole thing looks on the south lawn of the presidential building has infuriated social media users.

Sunday’s fights will take place under a 92-foot-tall octagon-shaped stage, which will hold roughly 4,300 people, while members of the public will be able to stream it on Paramount+ from 8pm ET and locals can secure tickets to a watch party taking place on the nearby Ellipse.

But when a fresh photo of the arena was shared by the FactPost X/Twitter account on Thursday, fellow social media users soon expressed their anger and disgust:

“If Obama did this he would be impeached,” argued researcher @ElectionsJoe:

Progressive political YouTuber Jack Cocchiarella referenced the shape of the arena and commented: “God I hope it rains sideways”:

Democrat content creator Harry Sisson asked: “What the f*** are we doing man”:

And a similar sentiment was expressed by YouTuber J Aubrey, who tweeted: “What the actual f*** is happening?”:

However, a last-minute legal challenge could threaten the event, as a lawsuit from the Public Integrity Project on behalf of two activists seeks to obtain a temporary restraining order, and argues the event will give the UFC “unfettered access” to turn taxpayer-funded landmarks in Washington, D.C. into billboards.

“Images it generates will one day appear in the history books – and not in the chapters about times remembered fondly,” lawyers wrote earlier this week.

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