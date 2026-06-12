The story behind Taylor Swift and HAIM’s Knicks shirts makes them even more iconic

It's been a historic week for the New York Knicks - made an even bigger occasion by the slew of celebrities dominating court side, from Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, to Ben Stiller and Taylor Swift.

The singer has been a viral hit, no less, after she was spotted donning matching Knicks-inspired t-shirts with none other than friends and fellow artists, HAIM, at Game 4.

Alana and Este Haim sat alongside Swift in their blue and orange merch (with sister, Danielle, further back, also decked out in a similar t-shirt), each a nod to a famous 'knick'.

Swift's read 'Stevie Knicks' (a nod to Stevie Nicks), while the musical trio rocked 'Knickelback', 'Knickolas Cage' and 'Knickole Kidman' respectively.

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Their kitsch nature (and because it's literally Taylor Swift wearing it) meant that the shirts instantly blew up online, with thousands of fans flooding comment sections, begging for the details on where they got them.

Given that the hitmaker was wearing a Dior bag and Versace shoes as part of the ensemble, it'd be all too easy to assume that her t-shirt would carry the same price tag.

However, it would turn out that the t-shirts came from none other than Alana Haim's house, sharing with Vogue that she made them herself using $2.99 t-shirts from Michael's and a Cricut crafting machine.

The popular at-home machine allows users to bring creative projects to life, from t-shirts, to mugs, and even cards and vinyls.

While the guitarist says she's been "making merch forever" for Haim tours, it was actually Swift's idea to bring the Knicks shirts to the game.

"I love making shirts for my friends; I have my friends come over all the time, and I’m like, Do you want to make shirts? It’s my creative outlet", she told the publication.

It's not the first time that the friendship group has been spotted in matching graphic outfits either, after they were spotted back in 2015 with matching 'Bill Murray' sweaters and shirts.

So, next time you spot an A-list outfit worth having - there might just be more to it than you think.

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