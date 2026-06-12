Is Instagram down? Meta suffers outage causing Facebook issues

Nothing unites the internet more than hurried Google searches like 'is Facebook down' and 'is Instagram down' when the popular social media platforms fail to load the latest memes and reactions. But worry not, it's not just you.

Instagram does appear to have suffered a temporary outage on Friday 12 June, failing to load for many users. Facebook, meanwhile, has experienced reported login issues.

Here's what we know about the current status of the site...

Is Instagram down right now?

If you've tried to get onto Instagram in the last few hours, the chances are that not a whole lot is loading for you.

According to DownDetector, thousands of reports have been made in the last few hours, noting that the app isn't working, and posting and publishing is an issue.

Meta has not yet confirmed the cause of the disruption, which is affecting users across the world.

However, they have published messaging related to other reported issues on their service disruption page, which reads: "We are currently experiencing high disruptions impacting Messenger Platform. Our engineering teams are investigating the issue. We will provide another update if additional information is available."

On its website, Meta said it has "resolved" an earlier issue "impacting ad delivery across our platform".

Other platforms impacted by the outage today include Facebook, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp.

Cant scroll? Why not read...

Trump accused of ‘posting his own L’ after sharing trade deficit stat

Trump's four-word admission could damage chances in the midterms

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.