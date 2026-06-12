Tucker Carlson tears into Donald Trump over Iran war: ‘He is not good at this’

Tucker Carlson has torn into Donald Trump over the Iran War, saying the president is “not good at this” and “not a dealmaker”.

Carlson has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump over recent months, which seems remarkable given his previous interactions with the president over the years.

The former Fox News host endorsed Trump for president ahead of the 2024 election. In fact, back then, the pair were so tight that Trump reportedly said he ‘was even entertaining the idea of tapping Carlson as his veep’.

In 2026, Carlson has said he feels very differently and spoke about his previous endorsement of Trump saying he feels “tormented” after helping him become president .

Now, speaking on the Tucker Carlson Show, the former Fox News host said: “As of right now, Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz. It did not when this war began.

“Trump is not a great diplomat. He is not good at this. What we're learning is Trump is a spotty Commander in Chief and not a dealmaker.”

Carlson has long been critical of Trump’s war in Iran and criticised the president’s Truth Social posts packed full of expletives and threats aimed at Iran . Shortly afterwards, Trump hit out at conservative commentators including Carlson who have spoken out against the president in recent days, calling them “losers” .

It comes after Trump claimed he wants world peace – then threatened to bomb Iran again hours later .

On Wednesday (10 June) Trump once again made the claim that “world peace” is his goal and birthday wish during an Oval Office event.

When asked about his birthday wish, Trump, who turns 80 on Sunday 14 June, said: “Peace for the world, OK. Peace for the world. Middle East, yes. Peace for the whole world.”

So, people have been left rather perplexed that just hours later, Trump told Fox News he would “bomb the s*** out of Iran” if they didn’t sign a peace deal – a threat he has since walked back.

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