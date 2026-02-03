GTA 6 marketing schedule revealed by Take-Two boss - it's finally happening

Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive which owns Rockstar Games, has confirmed the plan for the marketing of GTA 6.

In an interview with The Game Business, when asked about the game's release date of 19 November, Zelnick said: "We feel great about it.

"You know me pretty well, for me to even say we've got marketing beats coming this summer, is a huge departure from what I usually say, which is that our labels will make marketing announcements."

Speaking about GTA 6 marketing in the most recent Take-Two earnings call, Zelnick said: "The consumer anticipation for GTA 6 is indeed huge and one does have to be judicious in how one markets such a property.

"Rest assured, I think you'll be pretty astonished in Rockstar's creativity in what it brings to consumers in the coming months."

When Variety asked Zelnick about the recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch to avoid any further leaks, he replied: "That's not the plan."

This comes after Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November ahead of a quarterly company earnings call.

Marketing for GTA 6 is scheduled to start in the summer / Rockstar Games

In prepared remarks ahead of the call, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said: "Our outstanding third quarter results reflect outperformance from all of our labels and we are once again raising our Net Bookings outlook for Fiscal 2026.

"With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 on 19 November, we continue to project record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility."

These are the first official updates about GTA 6 since Rockstar announced the game was delayed for a second time ahead of a Take-Two earnings call in November 2025.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's last full title, was delayed twice, eventually releasing on 26 October 2018 after its initial release window of the second half of 2017.

