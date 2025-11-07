GTA 6 delays have fans fuming yet again: 'It ain't coming out'

Understandably, GTA 6 fans have been losing their minds over the release date update from Rockstar Games, with one going as far as saying "it ain't coming out".

The studio confirmed on Thursday (6 November) GTA 6 has been delayed yet again, this time to 19 November 2026.

Rockstar posted on X / Twitter: "GTA 6 will now release on Thursday 19 November 19 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realise has been a long wait but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.

What Rockstar Games have said about GTA 6's release date

"We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City."

Fans have been losing their minds at the news, including IShowSpeed in a clip that's been posted on social media.

During a stream, when finding out about the delay, he said: "It's not coming out. It's not coming out. IT'S NOT COMING OUT. IT'S NOT COMING OUT! IT AIN'T COMING OUT!

"Imma be f****** 50 when this s*** come out. Imma have kids, imma have a wife, imma be married.

"Imma have a pet dog, imma have a cat. Imma be a whole new man when this s*** come out. What the f*** man."

The news has been reposted across a number of different Reddit threads and fans are incredibly disappointed.

On a post in the Games Subreddit, Cvspartan said: "I remember when the first trailer came out and everyone was shocked at the initial 2025 release and now it's almost going to be 2027 💀"

4InchesOfury said: "So based on past Rockstar releases, no PC release until late 2027 if not early 2028. Thanks, I hate it."

PettyTeen253 said: "RDR2 was also delayed twice in similar fashion (late 2017, Q2 2018, late 2018) but still this pains me. Rockstar should not have announced the May release date and just said late 2026."

BedsAreSoft said: "I was cautiously optimistic it would hit the May date but totally expected it to slip to late 2026. Question is... Does it slip to 2027?"

Ladzofinsurrect said: "Knowing Rockstar's release date patterns, this was bound to happen and I wouldn't be surprised if it slips into 2027 when we're more comfortably close to this new date."

In the GTA 6 Subreddit, PapaXan posted: "We're all disappointed regardless of whether you saw it coming or not. So our new wait has begun."

In the comments, PhotoVoytronMode said: "GTA 6 being delayed once again perhaps isn't the biggest suprise ever but the fact that it got delayed another six months is insane. I feel like it gets worse considering the fact that they had six months left to develop on the game but now decide it apparently needs more polish. Makes you wonder if May was ever gonna be a realistic release date to begin with... This also makes me wonder just how BIG is this game actually gonna be, if you realise as a developer that you need an additional six months of polish when you already have six months of polish left, that's insane!"

Disastrous-Rip-2552 said: "I was 17 when GTA 5 came out, I'll be 30 when this drops."

Entire-Damage9694 said: "They killed single player DLC for GTA 5, let RDR2 rot with no next gen patch, milked Online for a decade and still somehow cannot hit a single timeline they set themselves. How?"

ZealousTaxful said: "I am Officially™ disappointed again."

Character-World-3920 said: "This game better have zero bugs, nothing."

On a post in the Gaming Subreddit, Medical-Low451 said: "Stop announcing release dates... This likely won't be out next year at all."

CruffTheMagicDragon said: "GTA isn't a game, it's just a series of trailers."

theMagicSwingPiano said: "I remember an interview or something where the lead guy said yes it's most definitely coming out on the day we announced. Now it's delayed."

supermassivecod said: "At this point I'm just apathetic to this game. The hype cycle has been way too long and the game will never live up to that now. What a terrible dev cycle this game has had."

Ligmabladee said: "Oh my god bruh 💔 glad I didn't buy a PS5."

There were plenty more reactions posted on social media, too.

Others were quick to post memes about the delay.

The reactions came in thick and fast.













