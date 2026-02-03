Will GTA 6 have a physical edition at launch? Official verdict revealed

An official verdict has been given on if GTA 6 will have a physical edition at launch or not following speculation it could be.

According to PPE.pl, a "trusted" insider called Graczdari claimed the physical edition of GTA 6 could be delayed to minimise the risk of story or gameplay details being leaked. The Polish outlet said Graczdari "handles physical video game sales in Europe".

But when Variety asked Zelnick about the recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch, he replied: "That's not the plan."

This comes after Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November and marketing is scheduled to start in the summer.

Speaking about GTA 6 marketing in the most recent Take-Two earnings call, Zelnick said: "The consumer anticipation for GTA 6 is indeed huge and one does have to be judicious in how one markets such a property.

"Rest assured, I think you'll be pretty astonished in Rockstar's creativity in what it brings to consumers in the coming months."

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has reassured a physical edition of GTA 6 being delayed is 'not the plan' / Rockstar Games

In an interview with The Game Business, when asked about the game's release date of 19 November, Zelnick said: "We feel great about it.

"You know me pretty well, for me to even say we've got marketing beats coming this summer, is a huge departure from what I usually say, which is that our labels will make marketing announcements."

These are the first official updates about GTA 6 since Rockstar announced the game was delayed for a second time ahead of a Take-Two earnings call in November 2025.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's last full title, was delayed twice, eventually releasing on 26 October 2018 after its initial release window of the second half of 2017.

