Is Rockstar Games using generative AI in GTA 6? Official verdict given

An official verdict has been given on if Rockstar Games is using generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the development of GTA 6.

The use of generative AI in game development is contentious where creative assets are concerned because assets created in this way are generally referred to as 'AI slop' as they're nowhere near the quality they would be compared to if they were made by a person and it's taking away that element of creativity.

And in an interview with Gamesindustry.biz, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick confirmed generative AI is not being used in GTA 6.

"Specifically with regards to GTA 6, generative AI has zero part in what Rockstar Games is building," he said. "Their worlds are handcrafted. That's what differentiates them.

"They're built from the ground up, building by building, street by street, neighbourhood by neighbourhood. They're not procedurally generated, they shouldn't be. That's what makes great entertainment."

Generative AI is not being used in GTA 6, according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick / Rockstar Games

This comes as Take-Two confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 19 November and marketing is scheduled to start in the summer.

Speaking about GTA 6 marketing in the most recent Take-Two earnings call, Zelnick said: "The consumer anticipation for GTA 6 is indeed huge and one does have to be judicious in how one markets such a property.

"Rest assured, I think you'll be pretty astonished in Rockstar's creativity in what it brings to consumers in the coming months."

When Variety asked Zelnick about recent rumours of GTA 6 not having a physical release at launch, he replied: "That's not the plan."

