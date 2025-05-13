GTA-style anime gatcha game hints at imminent announcement

An anime gatcha game that looks to be in the style of a GTA title seems to have teased an announcement is imminent.

Neverness to Everness, stylised as NTE, is an upcoming free-to-play game from Hotta Studio that's set in a supernatural open world urban environment.

Players can freely explore the city called Hethereau and also drive vehicles around it with a huge sports car scene.

Players are tasked with taking out anomalies that pop up across the world in this action role-playing game while also building up an urban lifestyle. The game has been developed in Unreal Engine 5.

NTE was first revealed more than a year ago and there has been a handful of trailers and a brief look at gameplay, which have all gone down well with fans, but Hotta Studio may have just dropped a hint that an announcement is imminent.

A teaser trailer was posted on NTE's global X / Twitter account with the message "see you soon in Hethereau". A pre-register link was also shared.

While pre-register has been available for a while, the final hashtag of #NTE0515 has caught the attention of fans who are speculating this could be a hidden message that news about the game will arrive on May 15.

When released, the game will be playable across consoles, PC and mobile with cross progression available.

Elsewhere, a GTA 4 port is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S an insider has claimed andEA Sports F1 25Braking Point's Callie actor feels 'honoured' to show women at top of the sport.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.