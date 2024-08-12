Rachael Lillis, an American voice actor and scriptwriter best known for voicing Misty and Jessie in the English version of the Pokemon anime series and films, has died aged 46 following a battle with breast cancer.

Lillis appeared in hundreds of TV shows, anime series, video games and more.

She voiced Misty in the original Pokemon anime way back in 1998 and also voiced Jessie from Team Rocket, going on to voice the characters for years across the TV series and films.

Lillis also voiced a number of Pokemon too, including Jigglypuff who she voiced in the popular Super Smash Bros fighting games as well on Nintendo consoles.

Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash in Pokemon, announced the news on X / Twitter and led the tributes.

She said: "Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or signing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon's Misty and Jessie being the most beloved.

"Rachael was so thankful for all of the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled with cancer, it truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date."

Other social media users have been paying tributes too.

YouTuber and streamer Ace Trainer Liam said: "Gone far too soon."

One social media user said: "You played a huge role in I and many people's childhoods, and you will be missed..."

Another social media user paid tribute to "a huge talent and part of our collective childhoods".

"While she had many other incredible roles, growing up with the Pokemon anime wouldn't have been the same without her and her amazing talent," said one.

Another shared a scene from the anime of an emotional scene with Misty with the caption: "The level or genuine emotion she put into Misty during this scene is just beautiful."

One said: "An icon gone too soon. Rachael Lillis was responsible for so many happy Saturday mornings for so many kids, myself included. We will always remember your voice."



Another thanked Lillis for a "childhood of memories".

Details of Lillis' memorial will be announced in due course.

