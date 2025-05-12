GTA 4 port coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S claims insider, may release this year

A port of GTA 4 may be coming to the current generation of consoles as soon as this year, according to an insider.

Tez2 is a dataminer, someone who analyses game files such as code to uncover information about unknown or unreleased content, and regularly posts updates about Rockstar Games.

Comments from the user in response to a question about a GTA 4 port on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have been spotted on an online forum.

Tez2 said: "Someone at Rockstar hinted at the GTA 4 and by now it should've gone up a year in development. We may end up seeing it drop later this year.

"And it's one more reason, in addition to the existing reasons, the LCPP (Liberty City Preservation Project) mod was taken down."

That mod featured a playable version of GTA 4's Liberty City in GTA 5 but was taken down by Rockstar. Tez2 also claims Rockstar has plans for remakes of Max Payne 1 & 2 and a port of Max Payne 3.

GTA 4 released on PS3 and Xbox 360 in April 2008 with a PC release later the same year in December; it's set in a fictional version of New York City called Liberty City.



The Complete Edition can be bought on Steam with all of the DLC included but GTA 4 has not been ported, re-released or remastered on consoles since its release 17 years ago.



Fans have wanted a re-release of the game on more modern consoles for a while as it's considered by some (including indy100) to be the best Grand Theft Auto game and they may get their wish.

A GTA 4 port and new releases of Max Payne games have not been officially confirmed so take this all with a pinch of salt until anything is officially announced.

Elsewhere from indy100, The Last of Us Season 2 is being review bombed for entirely different reasons than the game and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has tech experts calling for urgent fixes.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.